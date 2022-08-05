Sometimes we all need a little reminder to practice self-care. And sometimes that reminder comes in the form of a geriatric pug full of personality.
Don’t believe me? Well, in the midst of a pandemic, a social media star was born: Noodle, the 14-year-old pug loved and cared for by New York City resident JONATHAN GRAZIANO.
Fans of Noodle, who Graziano adopted when he was already an older dog at over 7 years old, will be delighted to know that he now has his very own storybook, titled “NOODLE AND THE NO BONES DAY” and authored by his person.
I might have squealed with delight when a co-worker held up the book for me to behold after it was unboxed. My friends know that I am a bit Noodle obsessed, judging by how many Instagram shares I send their way.
In real life, Noodle has many adventures, depending on whether it’s a Bones Day or No Bones Day. Jonathan does “readings” a few times a week, in which he props Noodle up. If Noodle remains upright, hurray, it’s a Bones Day! If he flops over onto his bed, it’s most definitely a No Bones Day and self-kindness and relaxation are in order.
On a Bones Day, Noodle can be found walking the streets of New York — in his cute little raincoat if the weather calls for it. He is fond of visiting the neighborhood bar. He also travels upstate by train in his carrying tote with his human to visit Grandma or friends.
But on a No Bones Day, there is minimal activity and lots of naps. Noodle’s favorite place to snooze is Comfy Mountain — i.e., a nest of cozy bedding on the back of the couch. He eats his favorite food. And Dad carries, or “airlifts,” him over the threshold in their apartment so he doesn’t have to walk.
However, I’m getting off track. My intent is to share Noodle’s debut book with you, not just wax rhapsodic about my favorite celebrity pug.
“Noodle and the No Bones Day” tells the story of this well-known pug. His favorite activities include taking walks with his person, visiting with neighbors and snacking on chicken. Then, one day, Noodle seemed the opposite of his usual busy self.
Jonathan tried to help him sit up, but Noodle stubbornly plunked back down in his warm bed. Noodle didn’t seem sick. He happily welcomed all the belly rubs and scratches his dad bestowed on him. He also ate heartily — in his bed. Basically, he just wanted a day to lounge. (That’s what I call it when I hang out at home in my pajamas most of the day.) It was definitely a No Bones Day, since Noodle was acting like he had no bones!
And you know what? Jonathan was OK with that, and even inspired by his sweet, silly pug. He, too, indulged in a No Bones Day by hanging out in comfy clothes — “No hard pants” as he says in real life — eating popcorn with Noodle, and settling in on the couch.
From that point on, both Noodle and Jonathan acknowledged that some days are Bones Days, and some days are No Bones Days. But they are all good days.
I loved everything about “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” from its gentle theme to its artwork depicting an expressive, big-eyed pug. Being a strong proponent of adopting rescue animals, I also appreciated the author’s note about heading to shelters and rescues when you are looking for a pet.
And on a personal note, I find Noodle’s and Jonathan’s message a welcome reminder. I’m a busy, busy person, but I try to balance that by doing things that feed my soul. Sometimes that means spending a couple hours in the kitchen, chopping and sautéing and preparing a meal for myself. Every Saturday I visit my favorite place in Joplin, the Empire Market. I reserve time to gather with good friends for a meal, cocktails and live music. And there are even days where I barely leave my couch, preferring to do nothing more than drink coffee, stream chill music on my phone and snuggle with my corgi-German shepherd mix Buster.
Life is stressful these days, folks. Remember to take care of yourself and do things that bring you comfort and pleasure. I mean, it works for Noodle, and he seems like a very happy dog!
And if you are interested in learning more about Noodle and his dad Jonathan, look for them on Instagram and TikTok, or borrow “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” found in the Children’s Department of the Joplin Public Library.
