If you could meet one chef or cooking personality, who would it be? Me, I would be torn. I mean, I love Jamie Oliver’s cookbooks, but I adore everything about NIGELLA LAWSON. She’s beautiful, she comes across as classy and warm, and her dishes are usually fairly simple to make and very comforting. Truly, it would be a difficult choice.
But the odds are fairly minuscule I’ll get to meet either of my idols — even if I do periodically travel to England — so I’ll have to settle for their cookbooks and TV shows. And that’s OK, especially when the Joplin Public Library purchases Lawson’s newest book, "COOK, EAT, REPEAT: INGREDIENTS, RECIPES AND STORIES."
“Cook, Eat, Repeat” is a special treat, as it features essays intermingled with more than 100 new recipes. And the recipes are key. Lawson devotes her first narrative to the topic. As she writes, “A recipe can be many things: a practical document; a piece of social history; an anthropological record; a family legacy; even a literary exercise … the glory of food is that, beyond sustenance, it comprises a little of everything – aesthetics and manual labor, thrown in.”
The main thing I love about preparing food — aside from the calming effect it has on me — is revisiting family memories and influences with the dishes I make, along with providing nourishment for people I care about. Lawson understands that, as in previous books and shows, she frequently speaks of family or creates meals for friends.
Lawson writes as she speaks — elegantly, invitingly, with great detail. She describes a young baby’s response to solid food in a way that appeals to several senses: “The way his little toes curled up with pleasure every time a spoonful of mush was lowered into his mouth, the way he pumped his padded, dimpled fists, as plump as overstuffed dumplings, and gurgled with almost drunken delight, was such a joy … to witness.”
The photos in the book are not overused, and they are clean, simple, colorful. There is beauty to be found in buttered toast, berries and greens.
And the recipes — ah, the recipes! If you enjoy meat and seafood, you will doubtless find inspiration for kitchen adventures. As a vegetarian, I, too, found delights to try.
I would not have thought of using tahini — a sesame paste commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking — in a sweet dish, but Lawson has a “Chocolate, Tahini and Banana Two Ways” banana bread that sounds divine and is finished with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. I imagine it has savory notes to it that cut the traditionally sweet banana bread.
What are your thoughts on eggplant? Many people despise the mushy texture it develops when cooked or its potential bitterness, but I love it. It possesses a meatlike consistency, and it admirably takes on the flavors of whatever you prepare it with. Lawson shares a recipe for burnt onion and eggplant dip that I can’t wait to try. I have a feeling it will up my baba ganoush game exponentially.
I am always on the hunt for fennel recipes. For years, that particular vegetable eluded me. I rarely found it in local stores and was frightened off by what I assumed would be a licoricelike taste. But when OakWoods Farm sold it at the Joplin Empire Market a couple years ago, I had an opportunity to experiment. I would toss it with a little olive oil, sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper and grated Parmesan before slow-roasting it in the oven. And it was good. But I think Lawson’s fennel gratin would be even better — and richer, with its liberal use of garlic, Gruyere cheese, and heavy cream.
My dad loves Black Forest Cake, so I think I need to prepare him the Black Forest brownies. But I will probably make a couple of accommodations — omitting the piney rosemary needles from the batter and probably topping the finished product with dollops of freshly whipped cream instead of confectioner’s sugar.
If, like me, you find pleasure in sitting with a cookbook and actually reading it — the notes, the essays, the recipes — you will love Lawson’s “Cook, Eat, Repeat,” new to the Joplin Public Library’s nonfiction shelves. Seek it out. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
