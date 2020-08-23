I’ve never compiled a bucket list of my dream activities and aspirations. On the other hand, my slop-bucket list keeps getting longer.
This is a list of activities and feats that I hope to avoid forever. For example, I have no desire to skydive on my birthday (or any day), tattoo a dragon on my haunches, milk a rattlesnake or cross the Sahara on a camel. For that matter, I have no desire to milk a camel or cross the Sahara on a rattlesnake.
I’m constantly adding to my slop-bucket list.
Just the other day, my earthy sheltering-in-place sister-in-law called and described one of her dream-come-true projects.
“I finally have time to experiment with making my own ink from blueberries and cranberries,” she gushed. “This has been on my bucket list for years.”
I’m impressed. She already makes her own paper. My sis-in-law raises sheep and knits her own sweaters from scratch. Her pantry is stocked with homegrown and canned vegetables and sauces. She has enough organic salsa to open a roadside taqueria.
Hearing about her bucket item, though, was an eye-opener and made me question — just briefly, thank goodness — my missing pioneering gene and sense of adventure.
I’ve never hankered to make my own ink or a coonskin cap either.
I’m content to buy a cheap Pilot G2 gel pen made in China and funnel my blueberries into muffins instead of a homemade turkey-quill pen.
Sometimes, I have to ask myself soul-searching questions, such as, “Where’s my dream-it-and-do-it list? Is there something lacking in me that I don’t yearn to grow a world-record 2,600-pound pumpkin or speak at a national political convention or its runner-up — the National Hollerin’ Contest?”
However, I feel a bit smug every time I add another item to my slop-bucket list, which is longer than the vine on a world-champ pumpkin. I aspire to bypass dyeing my armpit hair lime green, building furniture from dried corn cobs and eating potato chips flavored like Southern biscuits and gravy.
But if my sister-in-law wants to share her homemade ink, I’ll try writing my slop-bucket list with blueberries.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
