ROGERS, Arkansas — Nearing the end of their successful Summer Gods Tour, which wraps up early next month, Third Eye Blind will make a familiar stop just a short drive from Joplin on Thursday.
The rock band made a summer stop two years at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, a 9,000-seat outdoor amphitheater located just off Arkansas Highway 249 in Northwest Arkansas.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m.
The band is no stranger to success, having sold 12 million albums worldwide. Formed in 1993 in San Francisco, a number of their songs hit the Billboard charts, including “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be.” Their music ranges from hip-hop/rock to soft acoustic ballads.
The current summer tour transcends music and ticket sales — the Summer Gods Tour is also a “green tour.” The band hopes to eliminate the use of plastic on tour.
It is well-known that lead singer Stephan Jenkins, an avid surfer, has been horrified by the damage dumped plastics are having on the world’s oceans and creatures.
“Even though our music isn’t punk, our ethos is,” Jenkins told altpress.com. Pictures of suffering sea turtles — “it just got me.”
Joining Jenkins on the stage is Brad Hargreaves (drums), Kryz Reid (guitar), Colin CreeV (keyboard) and Alex LeCavalier (bass).
Joining the band on stage is the four-piece American rock band, Jimmy Eat World. Their “Bleed American” album featured their biggest hit, “The Middle.” The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Alternative Songs chart.
Ra Ra Riot is the special guest, an American indie rock band that formed in 2006. The group released “This Time of Year,” its newest single, late last year.
Ticket prices range from $29.50 (general admission) to $80.
Details: 479-443-5600.
