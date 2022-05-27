The world’s largest commercially sold jigsaw puzzle, showcasing memorable Disney movie moments, possesses 40,320 pieces and covers 140 square feet. Completion time? Six hundred hours.
That’s quite the puzzle, considering it takes a person three to four hours to solve a typical 1,000-piece puzzle, whether it’s stampeding horses, a Lamborghini Countach or a plate full of colorful donuts.
While nationwide lockdowns, supermarket shortages, mask wearing and social distancing have eased somewhat in 2022, one holdover from the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 that hasn’t seen a decrease is a fun pastime that’s been around since the mid-1700s — the jigsaw puzzle.
Puzzle sales exploded during the pandemic, as safety and health restrictions forced millions of Americans to stay home and find safer, simpler ways to entertain themselves. Even as those restrictions eased, sales of jigsaw puzzles have remained steady.
“I’ve probably (completed) a dozen of them over the last couple of years,” said Southeast Kansas resident Evan Spiers. “I used to play with them as a kid, but until the pandemic hit I never once looked twice at a puzzle. Now, I’m always on the lookout for them.”
In mid-2020, the demand for puzzles was so high there was a temporary shortage of puzzles worldwide, particularly the 500-count and 1,000-count puzzles.
“I love to do puzzles, but my wife hates them ... especially if they stay out on the coffee table for very long,” said former Joplin resident Ted Conn. “My kids, while liking the process, quickly lose interest if the puzzle is ‘too hard.’”
Puzzles aren’t meant to be easy, of course. One of the most difficult puzzles currently on the market is a 1,000-piece puzzle of a nebula snapped by the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope — it’s a nightmarish collage of pinpoint colored lights, swirls of interstellar dust and swaths of utter blackness.
“We are getting requests,” said Susie Davidson, co-owner of Changing Hands Book Shoppe in Joplin. “We send them to Target, Books-a-Million and Walmart, since more people want quantity over quality.”
While Davidson’s store doesn’t carry puzzles because they take up too much space and require a different type of shelving, an Airport Drive-based book store boasts one of the largest jigsaw puzzle collections in town.
Always Buying Books has between 400 and 500 boxed sets for sale, according to store manager Alyse Foley. Prior to early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, the store sold zero puzzles. They were, after all, a used bookstore.
And when a customer donated 30 of his puzzles to the store at the time, Foley said she didn’t think much of it at the time — “if nothing else I could take them home to my kids,” she said.
But that’s when “things just really took off,” she said. People “were excited, and they would bring in their puzzles, 20 or 30 at the time, (while) just as many people would come in and trade them or buy them.”
Puzzle popularity has never slowed down, even as the pandemic has waned in severity over the last 12 months. In fact, Foley said they had to create a second Facebook page, called “Always Buying Puzzles,” to promote their growing collection.
Each puzzle is sold at half of or less than the original price, she said, and a majority of them are 300- to 500-piece puzzles, though they do have a vintage ALF puzzle of less than 50 pieces, based off the 1980s television show.
None of this is really puzzling to Foley, a puzzle fanatic who owns roughly 100 boxed puzzles at home.
“They are just mindless entertainment,” she said. “I like games, so I like puzzles. I always have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.