Gospel singer Becky Lercher will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Baptist Church, 3501 Apricot Drive in Joplin.
Admission is free and a love offering will be taken.
Lercher, who hails from Waynesville, has an amazing voice and stellar faith ministry, and has performed at Silver Dollar City and the Americana Theatre in Branson, Carthage's Precious Moments, and live on the Inspiration Television Network.
Details: 417-438-8556.
