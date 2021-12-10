As worshipers climb the staircase to the Watered Gardens chapel, they will be greeted by Jesus’ welcoming arms in a painting recently donated by a group of local artists. Watered Gardens representatives and the artists both hope the artwork will offer hope to those seeking help.
The mural-sized painting depicts Jesus walking on water, bathed in the sunset tones of warm yellows and blues. His arms are outstretched in an open gesture as he strides toward the viewer. Doves, representing the Holy Spirit, fly across the water in the background.
The presence of water holds significance for Watered Gardens, not only in its name, but also in its belief of the importance of faith in times of trouble.
“Sometimes life is like water and we lose our footing, feel like we’re drowning,” Rick Crouch, evangelism director at Watered Gardens, said. “We lose our focus; then we need to focus on him. I wanted something with Jesus’ arms welcoming, saying that he’s here to help.”
The colors, detail, body language and scale of the painting have an eye-catching quality, Crouch said. The figure of Jesus is near life-size in the painting, estimated about 5 feet 8 inches.
“I don’t think he was a super tall guy,” Crouch said with a smile.
Watered Gardens, headquartered in Joplin, has a mission statement of seeing the church boldly engage with the homeless and poor relationally, responsibly and compassionately. It offers shelter, food, clothing and skill training to those in need. Crouch first thought of finding an artist to decorate a wall on the upstairs chapel that serves both residents and the community.
Watered Gardens contacted Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in search of artists. After seeing sketches by Paula Giltner, who designed and helped paint the artwork, the organization decided instead to place a painting on the staircase leading up to the chapel. It turned out to be the perfect spot for people to see Jesus’ welcoming gesture.
“You start to go up the stairs, and as you look up it’s impressive to see,” Crouch said. “As you enter the chapel, you see Jesus welcoming you there. Then as you leave the chapel, you see him again and you go out with him."
Group effort
In addition to Giltner, three other Local Color artists answered Watered Gardens' call. Mary Parks, Percilla Penner and Nina Johnston all helped with painting. An 11-year-old who is mentored by Giltner, Annie Spiering, also contributed.
Giltner said the artists donated their time, while Watered Gardens supplied the materials for the painting. She drew on her experience painting murals and theater scenery for the 7-by-9-foot painting, which required a couple of weeks of designing and a couple of weeks of painting by the group.
“I pray that it will reach the viewer and hope that it will reach out to the people who come to Watered Gardens for help,” Giltner said. “I hope that they understand they belong and that God loves them.”
Giltner said she appreciated the opportunity to work with Watered Gardens on the painting. After collaborating with staff and meeting volunteers there, Giltner said she was encouraged to see so many people working hard in Christ’s name.
“I think they have a good idea about how to help people,” Giltner said. “It’s not just about giving people things that they don’t have. It’s about helping a person from homelessness to being in a community and having skills to get back into a functional society. They help people find a purpose for their lives.”
At Watered Gardens, every resident, volunteer and worshiper will climb the staircase to the chapel and see the painting of Jesus walking on water. Crouch said it’s especially encouraging to him to see other believers worshiping alongside residents during Friday services, where anybody in the community is welcome.
He said he loves the new painting and its welcoming statement.
“My reaction is beyond words,” Crouch said. “It’s a case of something you desire to have done and it turns out far better than you ever expected. It’s beyond what I even imagined for that space.”
