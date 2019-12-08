Duenweg, Mo. — Once upon a time, a boy met a girl. Both were working in Branson, and both joked that they were not looking for a relationship.
But somehow, the pair fell “in like,” then later in love. Twenty-five years later, they’ve added nine children, multiple pets and a family-based business.
Shannon and Ingrid Shewmake live outside Joplin with their children: Ibrinee, 22; Brekken, 20; Ryker, 18; Metayah, 16; Dekklan, 10; Bowen, 8; Zadduck, 6; Selah, 4; and Maleiah, 2.
Together with their children, they run Shew Crew Creations, a holistic herbal wellness home-based business that includes everything from herbal tinctures, teas and “No-Joe” — an herbal coffee alternative — to lip and skin balm.
Additionally, Shannon is the pastor of Abundant Grace Family Fellowship, a family-integrated fellowship that meets in homes.
How it began
Ingrid was introduced to herbs and natural remedies while living in Branson. Her landlords were, as she described, “into crunchy, natural lifestyle.”
The gift of a book, “Prescription for Nutritional Healing,” outlined different ways for them to use essential oils and herbal remedies to create a healthier lifestyle.
As the couple began to have children, Ingrid said she would go to the book, and little by little, began to find ways to help her immediate family. Her efforts later expanded to local friends and extended family members.
One day she made a Facebook post on her personal profile, saying she had spent the day making homemade laundry soap, baby wipes and elderberry syrup. A friend in Texas replied, “I need this.”
Thus, Shew Crew Creations was born. Five years later, the effort has grown into a social media-based home business with customers from coast to coast.
Shannon credits Ingrid’s compassion and customer service for as the reason the business has grown so steadily.
“She has a desire to help people and cares for what they need,” Shannon said. “She genuinely wants to meet people’s needs.”
Ingrid jokes she now has a library of reference books that she often studies as she makes new teas, tinctures or glycerites for her family and customers.
“I don’t move hastily,” Ingrid said. “I think and pray before I start something new. The more I read about healing and nourishing the body, more fascinated I became.”
The Shewmakes do not reject Western medicine. In fact, they joke they have the best doctor (a doctor of osteopathic medicine). They work with their doctor to find natural ways — through diet, supplements and exercise — to solve medical issues.
In one instance, one of their older daughters was having issues related to her menstrual cycle. Ingrid worked to develop an herbal remedy that helps not only to regulate the cycle but helps with cramps and other issues.
When Shannon was diagnosed with anxiety, Ingrid looked for a herbal solution. She found that his anxiety could be caused by a low level of magnesium. She developed a herbal balm containing magnesium, lavender and chamomile. Rubbed into the skin, Ingrid found the balm often promotes better sleep, eases leg cramps and calms anxieties as well as providing a magnesium supplement.
“Western medicine may say take one pill a day,” Ingrid said. “Herbal medicine can meet lots of needs. It helps the body restore its functions as you take tea two to three times a day.”
Ingrid has found herbal remedies to be a gentle way to help a person’s body heal, without harsh side effects.
“I love this quote: ‘Natural is not alternative, but original,’” Ingrid said. “We’re not anti-doctor by any means.”
When a lactation consultant told Ingrid she might need to supplement breast milk with formula during her sixth and seventh pregnancies, Ingrid began searching for solutions.
“As a natural, crunchy mama, that was a big kick in the teeth,” Ingrid said with a laugh. “So I started researching herbs and studying what would nourish my body while I was making milk to nourish (my child).”
Out of this need grew a “Milky Mama Tincture” and “Milky Mama Tea.”
A similar need for something to settle a child’s stomach led to the development of a series of “Tummy Relief” products — including a tea that 4-year-old Selah calls “her tummy tummy tea.”
Ingrid developed teething relief products after her favorite teething tablets were taken off the market.
When daughter Metayah and some of her younger children kept asking for coffee, Ingrid worked to find a healthier alternative. Thus, her “No-Joe” line was born.
Made with roasted chicory, carob, barley, dandelion roots and hazelnuts, the product brews like coffee but doesn’t contain caffeine.
When her younger children had Kool-Aid at a birthday party, she developed her “Summertime Pink” tea, a mixture of hibiscus, nettles, lemon balm and spearmint. Mixed with raw honey and a bit of pure cane sugar, Ingrid said her children love to see a pitcher of it in their refrigerator.
“We just like to keep everything in our lives as natural as possible,” Ingrid said. “I don’t give medical advice, but what I try to do is provide suggestions and educate people on their options.”
One of their bestselling products is an elderberry syrup that is taken as a way to boost a person’s immune system during cold and flu season.
When a customer asked about alternatives, because her child was allergic to one of the syrup’s components, Ingrid developed a slightly different version that met the family’s needs.
“It may cost a little bit,” Shannon said, “but in the the long run, it’s a blessing to both sides.”
What’s next
The couple is pondering what might be in their future as the demand for their products grow.
They are considering opening an Etsy store, named Shew Crew Mercantile. It would not only offer the herbal products but could also feature some products developed by their children — such as Ibrinee’s photography and art works and Brekken and Metayah’s homemade clothing items.
In addition to Facebook, the family’s products may be found at Joplin’s Higdon Florist as well as New Life Spa in Grove, Oklahoma. They are also in talks with other people, including a personal trainer, concerning placement of their items.
People interested in learning more about Shew Crew Creations may visit the shop’s Facebook page by searching “Shew Crew Creations.” The family may also be contacted at theshewcrew@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.