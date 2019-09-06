Local historian fills Harry S. Truman's shoes

This year alone, local historian Kavan Stull has visited George Washington Carver National Monument in April, Carthage’s Powers Museum in August and will visit the Joplin Public Library on Monday evening.
Why?
He’s once again bringing to life the charm, wit and sincerity of Harry S. Truman, America’s 33rd president. But long before the Lamar, Missouri, resident took up residence in the White House, he was a captain in World War I, fighting with the American Expeditionary Forces in France. Stull, as Truman, will speak of his enlistment in the war as well as the sights and sounds he witnessed while “over there.”
The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-623-7953.
