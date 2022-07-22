TULSA, Okla. — Ashley Allgood, originally from Joplin, recently received magna cum laude honors upon graduation from the University of Tulsa.
Allgood majored in the accounting and energy management program and is a petroleum scholar at the university. During the 2021-22 school year, she served as president of the Tulsa Energy Management Student Association and the TU chapter of the Association of International Energy Negotiators. She was also the vice president of Phi Beta Sigma from 2020 to 2021.
