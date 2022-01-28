IOWA CITY, Iowa — Larissa Jordan, of Joplin, was among nearly 1,800 students who received a degree last month from the University of Iowa.
She received a doctor of philosophy degree, with an emphasis on speech and hearing science.
JOPLIN, MO - Marcella C. Barlow, 90, a retired music teacher from Webb City School District, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.