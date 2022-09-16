WICHITA, Kan. — Four area students completed degrees at Wichita State University during the summer 2022 semester.
Undergraduate students who managed a GPA of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.
The students are Bobbie Powers, Cherokee, bachelor of arts in education, magna cum laude; Haddie Gideon, Columbus, bachelor of arts in education, cum laude; Diana Alters, Franklin, master of arts in teaching; and Shasta Parker, Riverton, bachelor of arts in education, cum laude.
