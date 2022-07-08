WICHITA, Kan. — Several local students were some of the 1,870 students who earned degrees at Wichita State University this spring.

The students are:

Tyler R. Stice, bachelor of business administration, summa cum laude, Columbus, Kansas.

Madison R. Damman, master of arts, communication sciences and disorders, Girard, Kansas.

Malayna K. Brown, bachelor of arts, art emphasis, cum laude, Pittsburg, Kansas.

Michael P. Lomshek, master of human resource management, Pittsburg.

