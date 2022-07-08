WICHITA, Kan. — Several local students were some of the 1,870 students who earned degrees at Wichita State University this spring.
The students are:
• Tyler R. Stice, bachelor of business administration, summa cum laude, Columbus, Kansas.
• Madison R. Damman, master of arts, communication sciences and disorders, Girard, Kansas.
• Malayna K. Brown, bachelor of arts, art emphasis, cum laude, Pittsburg, Kansas.
• Michael P. Lomshek, master of human resource management, Pittsburg.
