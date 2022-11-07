The Upsilon chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority met Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Criminal Justice Building on the Missouri Southern State University campus. Sixteen members and four guests were present.
Clinical instructor Janette Eldred shared information about the social work degree program. A regular business meeting followed with discussion of upcoming events for the year, including the area council in June 2023. Also shared was the 2022 regional conference.
The next meeting will be held on Nov. 15 at the ACACIA Center inside Taylor Auditorium on the MSSU campus.
