For more than two-thirds of her life, Linda Teeter has balanced life as a wife, mother, career woman, teacher, artist and now grandmother.
Along the way, she broke new ground as the seventh female agent hired to start a Farmers Insurance agency in June 1979.
In June, Teeter marked her 40th year with Farmers, making her the longest-tenured female agent with Farmers.
Throughout her career, she has earned numerous awards and honors, including the Fellowship in Life Insurance in 1985, which brought her the L.U.T.C.F. designation.
This summer, Teeter adds a new role to her list of accomplishments — retiree — as she begin to focus less on work and more on her family, health and art.
“This was a great experience and a great company in which I was able to excel,” Teeter said. “To be a successful agency owner is a dream for some. I fell into it and gave it my all.”
Forty years of service
Teeter’s road to insurance actually began in 1977, when she went into the local agency to pay her family’s insurance bill.
The agent, Ron Oney, asked the young mother what her plans were for employment. An art and English teacher by training, Teeter had made the decision to stay at home with her son and provide private tutoring for Vietnamese women returning to the States as wives of American service men.
Oney had another idea. He asked Teeter to consider being his customer service representative, working a few hours each afternoon at his agency.
For the next two years, the pair worked together. Teeter joked that Oney would often scribble notes on small pieces of paper or matchbook covers and leave them on her desk to write and finalize the policies.
“We had a rhythm,” Teeter said. “I knew what he wanted.”
During this time, Teeter earned her insurance license. In 1979, the district manager approached her, asking if she would consider becoming an agent with her own agency.
With Oney’s encouragement, Teeter began the process. Things stalled when the regional manager, based in Springfield, turned down her request.
“He said ‘secretaries do not make good agents,’” Teeter recalls. “I said, ‘He’s never met me; how dare he judge me.’”
So Teeter drove to Springfield and marched past the man’s secretary and went directly into his office.
“I said, ‘Why did you turn me down? You’ve never met me,’” Teeter said. “I told him I would make a good agent.”
Teeter said tears filled her eyes as she made her impassioned speech. The manager looked at her, pointed to the tears and told her that’s why they didn’t need women as agents.
“I told him the tears were what would make the difference between me and most of the guys,” Teeter said. “I told him I would sell from my emotions and my heart. I would be truthful (because) I knew people needed to have good products.”
Teeter told the man she was determined to succeed. If failure became apparent, she would withdraw from the position. He agreed to approve her application for agent.
“Now I was set up, and I was not going to fail,” Teeter said. “I went at it with 150%.”
On June 1, 1979, Teeter signed the contract to build her scratch agency, which meant sitting at her kitchen table, going through the phone book to make cold calls to people concerning their insurance needs.
She said most Saturdays she would strive to make 100 calls, averaging a minimum of five minutes, setting up appointments to visit with families — primarily in their homes — about what she could offer as an insurance agent.
If she wasn’t out on appointments, she would spend her time from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening making additional calls.
“The first five years, I was constantly pushing, hunting for prospects, going out and seeing people,” she said.
By December 1979, Teeter won her first of many awards for her efforts. It was the blue vase trophy, given to new agents. The only problem: The agent on the award was a man. Teeter voiced her displeasure. It was soon replaced with one featuring a female.
As one of the only female agents in the company, Teeter often found she was the first woman to reach different levels in the company. She became a trailblazer of sorts as she paved her career path.
“I wanted them to know that we girls were here to stay,” Teeter said. “I was compelled to prove myself as a woman and as an agent. I did everything I could to be the best in my profession. I had to earn the respect of my peers and build trust and respect (in all areas) along the way.”
Throughout her career, Teeter has strived to mentor young career women. She tells them much of her success came because her husband, Tim, was a “fantastic partner,” as the pair raised their son, Toby, together.
Teeter said her career taught her to handle a great deal of responsibility as she made decisions dealing with legal and financial issues.
“It was an honor to be chosen as an agent,” Teeter said. “I’ve had some of my people from the very beginning. I saw myself as a liaison between corporate and the clients. I always said if your clients and friends walk across the street to see you, you are doing well. And if they walk across the street to avoid you, well you better look in the mirror and see what you are doing wrong.”
Throughout her career, Teeter used a simple motto: “Rest assured, with Teeter Insurance Agency (TIA) you’ll get plenty of TLC.”
“I think that’s what set me apart,” Teeter said. “I was different, a person they could talk to — someone who was a sounding board, who would also do right by (the customer) about their coverage.”
Looking ahead
While Teeter has retired, selling her firm’s book back to Farmers Insurance, which transfers those clients to another Farmers agent, she continues to provide insurance for commercial clients, special events, notary services and surety bonds.
She is turning her main focus into spending time with her six grandchildren and with running of downtown gallery, Urban Art Gallery.
She also hopes to check a few items off her bucket list, including a trip to Europe, a river cruise, a biking trek, a visit to Venice and an excursion to Ireland.
Along the way, Teeter plans to expand her photographic art collection, using the camera she received for her 40th anniversary with Farmers.
“I’m ready for a slower pace,” Teeter said. “I also want to continue to work on the Joplin Arts District and formalize its formation. I am coming out of the closet as an artist and spending more time working on it. This is all about the community.”
