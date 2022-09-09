Loving Grace has scheduled a comedy fundraiser next weekend to support its goal of assisting young women to establish better futures for themselves.
Loving Grace is a faith-based transitional housing program that offers services to women ages 18-24. During that time, women can also work on their education, obtain medical services, build resumes and learn about job opportunities. The organization also helps them set up savings accounts and plan budgets, and can assist them in saving for a car.
Loving Grace executive director Melissa Thomas said the goal is not only to house women, but also to put them on a different path.
“This is all so that when they move out, they aren’t moving back into the cycle of poverty,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the foundation of the program is to help women establish healthy relationships in their lives and help them become whole. Staff encourage them to build relationships in the community through volunteer work and going to church.
Loving Grace started in 2014, when founders saw a need to help young women aging out of foster care and who had nowhere to go. Thomas said the organization has seen a huge need for these services in the area, especially among young mothers. This led to the 2021 opening of Doris House, which serves women who are pregnant, parenting an infant or working to regain custody of their child.
Proceeds from the comedy fundraiser, which will feature nationally known comedians Joey I.L.O. and Jaron Myers, will support these services. It will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Adaline Acres, 27725 Locust Road in Carl Junction. There will also be free food, free parking, a cash bar and a gift card grab.
Tickets, which are $50 apiece or $80 for two, are available through Loving Grace’s website at lovingrace.org. Sponsorships for the comedy show are still available as well.
“Loving Grace is for the young women in our community,” Thomas said. “The donors and the fundraising we do, and all of the volunteers and mentors, they’re what make Loving Grace. It’s very important that they’re involved, and hopefully putting on these events will let them enjoy this time as they’re supporting us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.