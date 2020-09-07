When the Henderson and Fowler cabins are added to the National Register of Historic Places — which should happen this fall — they will join a number of other sites along the Buffalo River worthy of a paddler's visit, including:
BOXLEY VALLEY
River miles 22.3-28.4
Boxley Valley contains a number of buildings representing different periods of Ozarks history. The oldest buildings in the valley date to the 1850s and are part of what historians call the "frontier era," including the "Beaver" Jim Villines Farmstead near Ponca.
Other buildings represent subsequent periods in Ozarks history, and some, from about 1895-1950, show a bit more of the affluence and connectedness that was coming to the valley. Most buildings in the valley date to between 1870 and 1930, one of those being the grist mill, which also is on the National Register separately.
Much of the valley is in private hands today, often still owned by the descendants of the original settlers.
This historic district also includes Cob Cave in Lost Valley, a bluff shelter with evidence of human habitation dating back thousands of years. There are other archaeological sites along the Buffalo on the National Register of Historic Places, but many of those are not disclosed because of looters.
PARKER-HICKMAN FARM
River mile 44.6
The Parker-Hickman farmstead sits back from the river, often undetected by floaters.
Logs used in the main cabin date to the 1840s, making it the oldest surviving building along the river. The farmstead appears much more isolated today than it was in the 19th and early 20th centuries, when the nearby community of Erbie was thriving.
In all, the site preserves a traditional but evolving Ozarks farm, with log barns and board barns, a smokehouse, chicken coop and a machine shed. There is even an outhouse designed by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.
COLLIER HOMESTEAD
River mile 93.8
In the early days of the Great Depression, Sod Collier and his family arrived in the Ozarks, claimed their land under the 1862 Homestead Act and built a log home on their 40-acre claim, followed by barns and a smokehouse. Within a few years, the Collier family had made needed improvements to the place and became its official owners — one of the last Homestead patents awarded in the region. The family continued to live there until the early 1960s without electricity or indoor plumbing, according to the National Park Service.
Had the dam near Gilbert gone in, the high, rocky ground that the Colliers owned and farmed would offer a lake view today, according to the park service.
In 1972, with the designation of Buffalo National River, the same government that gave the Colliers land only a few decades earlier was now buying it back. The National Park Service acquired the Collier place in 1977, stabilized the log cabin and rebuilt the wooden fence.
GILBERT STORE
River mile 99.2
Within a short walk of the river is the Gilbert General Store, first built in 1901. You won't find feed and tack here anymore, as it offers services to floaters today.
This is a former post office for the small community of Gilbert, and the building retains much of its original character. It doesn’t take much to imagine that some of those early pioneers, perhaps even some of those first-generation settlers, cooled off on the same front porch on a different summer day long ago.
CCC HISTORIC DISTRICT
River mile 122.1
Cabins, a small lodge and more were constructed at Buffalo Point beginning in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Buildings were made of local stone, rough-cut wood and natural paint colors. This stone also was used for retaining walls, culverts and guardrails, and more.
It was initially a state park that became federal property with the creation of Buffalo National River in 1972.
RUSH GHOST TOWN
River mile 129.5
In the 1880s, zinc was discovered nearby, and a boomtown known as Rush grew up. It peaked during World War I, although mining survived through World War II, but by the 1950s, the mines had played out and the mills were dismantled for salvage. A few surviving buildings can be seen on the forest road that leads to Rush Landing on the lower Buffalo.
COLD SPRINGS SCHOOLHOUSE
River mile 140.4
This stone schoolhouse — a project of the Depression-era Works Progress Administration — is isolated and can be hard to find just down from the mouth of Big Creek. The building is situated in what is now the Lower Buffalo Wilderness close to the mouth of Big Creek. It and the adjacent Leatherwood Wilderness make up one of the largest tracts of wilderness left in the Midwest. The stone school building was built in 1935 for families who once lived in that area.
JACOB WOLF HOUSE
Although not on the Buffalo (it is 11 miles downstream from the mouth of the Buffalo, at the junction of the North Fork and the White rivers) this is a natural takeout for people who have floated the Buffalo but are reluctant to give up the trip and don't mind a few hours easy paddling on the colder, faster White River. The National Register lists a date of 1825 for the cabin's construction, but others date it to the later 1820s. The two-story log home was probably built over a period of several years, and it is one of the best preserved and considered the oldest log home in the Ozarks.
