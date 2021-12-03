I’m already getting nostalgic about the old-fashioned Santas who sit patiently on their shopping mall thrones while kids mumble Christmas lists, scream and kick, yank the Santas' beards and pee on their laps.
In all honesty, I’m not sure about the “patient” quality of these old-timey Santas. Behind their “ho, ho, hos,” they may be gritting their teeth and repeating the mantra “car payment, car payment” to keep from saying ugly words to the little monsters.
Regardless, the modern world is changing this traditional real-live Santa visit. Many parents now prefer a virtual visit with a jolly Zoom Santa. Far-flung family members can tune in from the comfort of their couches and watch as Junior asks Santa for a $400 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle. Grandparents three states away can chuckle at the expression on the face of Junior’s mother as she imagines picking up 6,000 itty-bitty blocks and 27 micro figures.
Junior’s father, meanwhile, gasps aloud on screen as he considers the price tag and wonders once more if their 10-year-old truly believes in Santa or is pulling a fast one. He swears he sees a gotcha twinkle in Zoom Santa’s eye.
Later, off camera and after the $45 video of this virtual visit has been purchased, Junior’s parents will exchange words that are lacking in goodwill and holiday spirit. She’ll express her worries about the upkeep of such a pricey castle. A couple of lost Legos could immobilize a moving staircase in the Great Hall. The dog could eat a turret. Can you imagine Junior’s hysterics then?
Junior’s father points out that she’s worrying for nothing because no way are they shelling out $400 for a plastic castle for a spoiled-rotten kid who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus, anyway.
“I’m marching into his room right now and telling him to whittle down that list if he wants something to open on Christmas Day,” Junior’s father shouts.
Junior’s mother bursts into tears. “Go easy on him. This could leave emotional scars that last a lifetime. Maybe tell him that Santa is having trouble this year finding enough elves to work.”
Zoom Santa, meanwhile, considers putting on the red furry pants that go with his work outfit, but his sweatpants are so comfy. As long as he stays seated behind his desk here at the North Pole, no one knows.
Ho, ho, ho!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.