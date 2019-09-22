Marta Churchwell: A Kusama Infinity Room opens Oct. 2 at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — My reflex reaction was that the psychedelic 1960s were good to Yayoi Kusama.
Stepping into the avant-garde artist’s “Infinity Mirrored Room” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, I felt like I was entering an ink dark portal into another dimension. It was a mind-bending world of colorful dots, gradually changing colors as they floated into infinity.
I became so immersed in this alternate reality that I forgot that it’s all a mirrored illusion. As I moved along the short path that weaves through the installation, I was startled that other people appeared to be in the room. I knew only two of us had entered. It was confounding. Then, I snapped back to reality, recognizing the reflections as my own.
Yes, that’s how effective this experiential exhibit is. It jettisons you into an illusionary dimension, confusing your sense of reality.
It is one Crystal Bridges’ newest additions to its permanent collection.
Another of Kusama’s works, “Flowers That Bloom Now,” a pop art sculpture, was acquired in 2018 and installed in the North Forest of the museum grounds. The “Infinity Room — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe” was also acquired in 2018, purchased from Victoria Miro Gallery in London.
The “Infinity Room” installation will be open for members-only previews through Sept. 30. It opens to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Located in the museum’s Contemporary Art Gallery, the installation is enclosed in a mirror-lined space about the size of a bedroom. Through its darkness, LED lights slowly change colors, illuminating dotted paper lanterns that appear to float through an infinite cosmos.
But there are hitches to the exhibit: Visitors are given only one minute to absorb the psychedelic, otherworldly experience, and only one to two people can enter the installation at the same time.
This has become standard for Kusama’s “Infinity Room” exhibits because of their popularity when they toured the U.S. in 2017.
That year, when multiple “Infinity Room” installations opened at the Smithsonian Institution’s Hirschhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., the museum issued 9,000 daily timed passes. All of them were snatched up within six minutes, leading to the crash of the museum website. In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” the museum’s director, Melissa Chiu, cited it as the most visited exhibit in the museum’s history.
That makes it understandable that Crystal Bridges would also apply timed visits. While admission to the exhibit is free, tickets are required, and only a minute of viewing is allowed because of the limited capacity of the exhibit room and the number of people anticipated to file through it.
Reservations for time slots are not required, but visitors without them will only be allowed in first come, first served around timed reservations. That also applies to those wishing to reenter the exhibit for additional viewing time. Reserved timed tickets will be $1 for nonmembers and free for members. Reservations will open soon and may be made online at the guest services desk in the museum’s main lobby or by phoning 479-657-2335.
The alternate reality created by the “Infinity Room” seems relevant to an avant-garde artist, particularly one who has had her own struggles with reality. At 90 years old, Kusama has spent 40 years in a mental institution in Japan. She checks herself out to do studio work during the day and returns to the institution in the evening, according to the Hirschhorn director.
In a video that accompanied the exhibit at the Hirschhorn, Kusama said art is her therapy, and her work in infinite repetition gives her an extending hope.
Kusama has been making art since the 1950s in Japan, working in sculptures, painting, performance and fashion art, and installations.
She moved to New York City in 1957 to access the greater art world at the urging of Georgia O’Keeffe. Her breakthrough came in 1965 when she produced her first “Infinity Mirror” installation. Over the course of her career, she has created more than 20 different “Infinity Mirror Rooms.”
Becoming involved in the anti-war movement and competing with the likes of Andy Warhol as she produced increasingly more art made Kusama’s life in New York City unsustainable. She returned to Japan in 1973 and continued to produce and show art, while also writing novels and anthologies. She worked obsessively and it eventually led to madness and life in a mental institution, said the Hirschhorn director.
Despite that and her age, Kusama has continued to exhibit in major museums worldwide and she has been bestowed with numerous honors, including Person of Cultural Merits in Japan in 2009.
Her exhibit at Crystal Bridges is a must-see. That one minute in an alternate reality that feels like floating through infinity is worth its blast to the imagination.
