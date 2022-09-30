Imagine hiking through a national park and hearing classical music in the distance, blending harmoniously with the tranquility of nature.
Following the music, you come upon a group of musicians performing in a clearing. Chances are the group is American Wild Ensemble, a septet of music professionals led by Emlyn Johnson, a flutist and executive director of Pro Musica Joplin.
The ensemble performs original music in unconventional settings to help people view contemporary classical music through a different lens. Its music celebrates places, people and stories that shape American history and culture.
The ensemble got its start through a commission to perform in national parks as part of the National Park Service’s centennial in 2016. The group performed contemporary works in parks from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Smoky Mountains, from Volcanic National Park in Hawaii to Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.
Since then, the ensemble has been performing concerts that celebrate outdoor spaces, American history, conservation and related topics. Last year, it performed along Shoal Creek in Wildcat Park.
Its national park commission was the genesis for development of “Wild Imagination: The Magic of Musical Storytelling,” which combines newly composed music and storytelling with live performance to promote children’s literacy and arts engagement.
The project won Johnson first prize in the National Flute Association’s 2022 C.R.E.A.T.E. Competition. The arts venture competition, Creating Resources through Engagement, Artistry, Teamwork, and Entrepreneurship, is designed to reward innovative musical projects led by flutists. The award was presented in August during the association’s convention in Chicago.
“It was really nice to be recognized by this organization because it’s been so much a part of my life, even as an early flutist,” said Johnson, who has performed as a flutist in numerous ensembles and has been a music faculty member at State University of New York and Missouri State University at Springfield.
Johnson considers the Wild Imagination project to be a tool for engaging young people with contemporary music by presenting it to them in unconventional places, away from the formality of concert halls. Such informal settings help people connect with music better, said Johnson.
“I think the core is about the connections we’re forging,” she said.
Under the Wild Imagination project, the American Wild Ensemble will perform concerts of new music adaptations of children’s stories. The performances will include music and spoken word, backed by visual projections, and they will be preceded by an introduction to the type of music performed, Johnson said. Audiences will receive written story synopses to take home, she said. The programming will include three works, two of them in progress. They include adaptions of Leo Lionni’s “Pezzettino,” a classic fable about the search for identity, and Arnold Lobel’s “Owl at Home,” a story of loneliness, disappointment and longing told with good heartedness. A third adaption will be a new collaborative work.
The adaption of “Pezzettino” premiered virtually last fall through the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art at Amhurst, Massachusetts. The adaption was written by Johnson’s long-time friend, composer Daniel Pasca, a music professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
All three works will be performed next April and May at libraries, bookstores, museums, art centers and festivals throughout Missouri and Kansas. It will include performances at the Joplin Public Library and in local schools through Pro Musica’s education outreach program.
Johnson said the works also will be performed where the composers of the adaptations reside — at Baltimore in the case of Pasca, and at South Bend, Indiana, in the case of John Liberatore, a professor at the University of Notre Dame, who composed the adaption of “Owl at Home.” There will also be a performance in Lawrence, Kansas, where the composer for the new work, Ingrid Stolzel, is a music professor at the University of Kansas.
Stolzel is collaborating with MSU English professor Jennifer Murvin, who is providing the text for the work. It will revolve around children’s inspiration through reading. The theme was spurred by the recent controversy on banned books, Johnson said.
The Wild Imagination children’s programming is an extension of American Wild Ensemble’s specialty of presenting music in unconventional places to foster an appreciation of contemporary music and a sense of community among the performers, audience, and the spaces. Its programming is designed to be site-specific.
Johnson organized the group with her husband, Daniel Ketter, a cellist who teaches at MSU. In addition to Johnson and Ketter, the ensemble — a mix of musicians from Missouri and beyond — includes Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet; Lauren Becker, horn; Hanna Hurwitz, violin; Alexander Pena, viola; and Colleen Bernstein, percussion.
Its performances throughout the country included a tour, Missouri Music 200, that was commissioned as part of the state’s bicentennial last year. It included performances at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, Brush Creek Amphitheater in Kansas City, the Botanical Garden of Springfield and Peace Park in Columbia with a virtual performance through the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. Last year’s performance at Wildcat Park was part of that tour, as well as Pro Musica’s performance season.
