I have a Civil War-era heirloom that nags at me.
It has invaluable sentimentality, but I have a nagging curiosity about whether a monetary value could be placed on it.
It’s a ring held together with handmade rivets, including those holding an engraved silver insignia plate on its top. As the family story goes, my great-grandfather made it from a button and a spoon while he was held prisoner after a Civil War battle.
Aside from that information, my family could offer little information about the ring or my great-grandfather’s military background. A week ago, I spent a few hours — not for the first time — researching birth, death and marriage records, as well as wartime rolls, attempting to gain more insight. Mostly, I found dead ends.
While the ring is an invaluable family treasure, I do wish I could place an appraisal value on it. But that would be virtually impossible with the little information I have.
That’s part of why I’m so fascinated by the art of appraisals. How do art appraisers follow the dots to find the value of an object or art piece when they have limited background on it?
Such appraisals can be important for several reasons. Establishing a fair market value — the price it could bring on the open market — can be helpful for insuring artwork or for IRS tax deductions if the piece is donated to charity. It can also be used in court for asset distribution among heirs or if its property in dispute, such as in a divorce.
Those are reasons for turning to an appraiser. But what do you do if you have a piece of artwork that piques your curiosity as to its value, but you’re unsure whether its worthy of enlisting an appraiser?
There are ways to get the ball rolling in determining that or to get the basic information an appraiser will need.
Appraisals are all about documentation, including photographing everything. Begin with details of the medium and the item’s measurements. Check for signs of aging, such as browned canvas or rusty nails, and look for any color fading from exposure to light.
Is there insect or water damage or tears or chipping? Have there been repairs? Sometimes a damaged piece will bring more than a repaired one because it’s still in its original condition.
Obviously, the artist’s name is essential. If it isn’t on the front of a 2D piece, check the back, where there might also be the title of the work and its date of creation. On 3D pieces, the artist’s name or initials are generally on the bottom.
If you find a series of numbers near the artist signature, that’s a good find. It means it’s a limited-edition, artist-produced print rather than a mass-produced poster. The series will include two numbers, the first indicating which print it is in the series and the second indicating the number of prints created. The lower these numbers, the more valuable the work.
Establishing the provenance of a piece — its history and trail of ownership — is important but can be difficult, particularly with pieces that are acquired secondhand. With high-end pieces, there are sometimes exhibition verifications, such as inscriptions or gallery stickers on the back of the piece, and those might help track the provenance.
Hopefully, there will be information yielded from some part of this process that will allow research. The Post Art Library at the Joplin Public Library is an invaluable resource for this.
On the internet, www.askart.com can be a good resource. It offers a FAQ section about pricing art pieces, includes auction records and provides detailed background on artists, art styles and mediums.
Locating even limited artist information is invaluable. If you’re lucky, you’ll find details on the artist’s career, perhaps establishing the period when the piece was created. Auction records may list sales for the artist, offering a ballpark value based on the sales of similar pieces.
If research convinces you that an appraisal is deserved, here are some tips on shopping for an appraiser.
To find an appraiser in this area of the country, go to the website search menu of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at www.crystalbridges.org, which offers referral listings. The closest appraisers are in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Kansas City.
When contacting an appraiser, avoid those offering to purchase what is being appraised. It’s a conflict of interest.
Likewise, bypass appraisers who charge a percentage of the item’s value; that’s an incentive for inflating the value. Dealers will do it for the opposite reason: They may deflate the value so they can buy the piece inexpensively for resale.
Turning to a nonprofit appraisal organization is good because it not only allows a tax write-off on appraisal costs, but it also offers referrals to appraisers who comply with Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practices.
There are specific types of appraisals these organizations offer. They frequently specialize in appraisals, such as for donations to charitable organizations or for estate tax purposes. Some specialize in appraisals on all types of personal property, including fine and decorative arts, jewelry, architectural objects, and antiques.
It’s a lot of work to determine whether you have a piece worthy of paying the price for an appraisal. Even then, you may learn that it’s worth only its sentimental value or the price you paid for it. But you’ll have the answer and it will quit nagging at you.
