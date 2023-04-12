I feel blessed that I’ve been able to make a living doing what I love — writing.
For more than 40 years, I’ve earned a paycheck through various types of writing — primarily news, but also grant and marketing writing, as well as book editing.
While those forms of writing allow me some marginal creativity, they aren’t creative writing as such. Ask me to write a poem, and you’ll hear me laugh out loud.
It’s ingrained in me, as a journalistic style of writer, to write literally. I want no errors in understanding of what I’m saying.
Poetry is a completely different realm. It’s like many forms of art that don’t convey their meanings directly. It’s about feelings and thoughts expressed in similes and metaphors, and much is left to the reader or listener to interpret.
In those ways, I consider poetry to be the most noble of literary forms. And, as such, I bow to the poetry writers. I feel the same of prose writers.
These writers deserve acknowledgement as wordsmiths through National Poetry Month during April. Locally, they’ll get recognition and exposure through a variety of poetry- and prose-related events — from open mic nights to readings by accomplished poets.
This marks the 27th edition of National Poetry Month, launched by the Academy of American Poets to recognize the cultural role of poetry. It is now the largest literary celebration in the world.
The local observance of National Poetry Month began in 2016 through the efforts of our arts advocacy group, Connect2Culture, in collaboration with Post Art Library and Pub Hound Press. Mainstays of the local observance have included Open Mic Poetry Night, Poem in Your Pocket Day and Spiva Center for the Arts’ 1,000 Words readings. This year, other events have been added to the roster.
The observance kicks off with Downtown Poetry Reading and Open Mic at 6 p.m. Monday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. The featured writer, Laura Lee Washburn, will begin reading at 6:15 p.m. followed by open mic readings at 7 p.m.
Washburn is a professor and director of creative writing at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. She is the author of two books of poetry, and her poetry has appeared in such journals as the Carolina Quarterly, Cavalier Literary Couture, Ninth Letter, The Red Rock Review and Valparaiso Review. The Harbor Review’s Chapbook Prize is named in her honor.
The following night, Spiva’s 14th annual 1,000 Words readings will begin at 6 p.m. at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue. In this event, writers present poetry or prose interpretations of photographs from the art center’s national photography exhibition, PhotoSpiva. The writings are not required to be 1,000 words; they can be of any length. Those wishing to participate are urged to notify Shaun Conroy at sconroy@spivaarts.org.
Next up in the observance will be Open Mic Poetry Night Feat featuring Nicole Callihan, of New York City and a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Presented by Connect2 Culture, Post Art Library and Pub Hound Press, the reading is set for 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Cornell Complex. She will be reading from her book, “This Strange Garment,” a collection of poetry on her struggles with breast cancer, its treatment and the aftermath.
Callihan’s poetry has appeared in American Poetry Review, Painted Bride Quarterly, Tin House, Copper Nickel and Kenyon Review, and as a Poem-a-Day feature from the Academy of American Poets. In 2015, she was the co-recipient of the Baltic Writing Residency Chapbook Contest Award for the chapbook “A Study in Spring.”
She is also the author of “The Deeply Flawed Human,” “Downtown,” “Aging,” and “Translucence,” a dual-language, cross-culture collaboration with Palestinian poet Samar Abdel Jaber. She taught expository writing at New York University for 20 years.
Missouri Southern State University's Department of English and Philosophy will host its Saltzman Visiting Writers Series featuring award-winning poet C.T. Salazar at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the university’s Phelps Theater. The series, established in 2008 to honor longtime professor Art Saltzman, brings contemporary poets and writers of fiction and creative nonfiction to the campus.
A poet from Mississippi, Salazar will read from his book of poetry collections, “Headless John the Baptist Hitchhiking.” He is the author of three chapbooks, and his poems have appeared in The Rumpus, Beloit Poetry Journal, Cincinnati Review, 32 Poems and RHINO. He was the 2020 recipient of the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters award in poetry.
Rounding out the month’s observation will be Poem in Your Pocket Day on Thursday, April 27, at the Cornell Complex, the Joplin Public Library and local coffee shops.
Poem in Your Pocket Day is an annual national observance that encourages writers to share their poetry anywhere they’re comfortable with doing so — through emails, on social media, or in public spaces, even from their front porches.
It’s a packed month for lovers of poetry. For those who are hesitant about this literary form, take a chance on one of the events. You might discover that poetry isn’t the mystical art form you’ve convinced yourself that it is.
