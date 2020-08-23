Area artists, young and old, will have the chance to represent the artistic talents of Southwest Missouri in state creative projects that are part of the Missouri bicentennial observance. It’s a chance for our area to strut its artistic talent throughout the state.
While the celebration to observe Missouri’s 200th year of statehood isn’t until next year, calls for entries for related projects began last year. Some of those projects have been completed and they have been touring the state, though somewhat tenuously, considering the COVID pandemic.
Now, there are new calls for entries, one for artwork demonstrating the state’s vibrant visual arts culture and another to design a bicentennial poster. The latter is for elementary through high school students.
A call has been issued for artwork for Missouri Art Now, a juried exhibition that will tour the state during the bicentennial. Among the partners in the competitive exhibition are Joplin’s Post Art Library and Spiva Center for the Arts, which will be an exhibit site.
While a photography exhibition that was compiled last year in preparation for the bicentennial called for images representing unique aspects of the state, there is no such theme for Missouri Art Now. The exhibition is simply designed to showcase the state’s visual arts talents.
Entries may be submitted in any medium, both 2D and 3D, through a link at www.missouri2021.org/portfolio/missouri-art-now-a-bicentennial-celebration. Applicants must submit at least three pieces, but up to 20 are allowed. Artists must be at least 18 years of age and residents of the state. The deadline for entry is Nov. 1.
Sixty pieces will be selected for the exhibit, which will tour the state from March 5, 2021, through Nov. 7, 2021. It will be on display from May 29 through July 17, 2021, at Spiva Center for the Arts. Other tour venues will be in Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Hannibal and St. Joseph.
Also being accepted are entries for poster designs for the bicentennial commemoration. It’s open to students in third through 12th grades. Entries should interpret the theme “Sharing Missouri’s Stories – Past, Present, Future.” The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31 and details for entering are available at www.missouri2021.org/bicentennial-poster.
Four concepts will be chosen with winners announced Dec. 15. Winners will receive $200 in cash, a certificate, and an invitation to attend an unveiling of posters in Jefferson City.
This year’s creative projects are a continuation of various activities that began last year and are now touring.
Among them was the photography competition, My Missouri 2021.
Of the nearly 1,000 photographs submitted last year, 200 were selected for inclusion in the Missouri Bicentennial Collection, designed to create a snapshot of the state’s physical and cultural landscape for use by researchers, teachers and students. The collection will have a permanent home at the State Historical Society in Columbia after a 16-venue tour that began in June and will continue through November 2021. One of the tour stops will be Sept. 4 through Sept. 26, 2021, at the Joplin Public Library.
Area entries accepted for the collection include images of the I Am Joplin mural in the local downtown district, Shoal Creek, the Neosho Fish Hatchery, the Kneeling Miner statue and Minerva Candy Co. in Webb City, the Lawrence County Courthouse in Mount Vernon, and a farm near Carthage. A digital exhibit of the collection can be viewed online at www.missouri2021.org/my-missouri-2021-digital-exhibition.
Another project focused on creation of a Missouri Bicentennial Quilt to showcase a unique characteristic of each county, plus the City of St. Louis. More than 200 quilt blocks were submitted by individual quilters and quilting groups with 115 selected for incorporation into the quilt.
The quilt panel representing Jasper County features an image of the Kneeling Miner statue in Webb City and the panel for Newton County is an image of renowned scientist George Washington Carver, who was raised in the Diamond area.
The quilt has been touring this month, but because of the changing pandemic environment of the state, the exhibition schedule is being released only a month in advance. The quilt pieces for each county can be viewed online at www.missouri2021.org.bwg_gallery/bicentennial-quilt.
Last year, Joplin Arts Fest 2019 was among the stops of Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause, a project to create a traveling composite mural that will eventually hang in a state building in Jefferson City. Those attending arts fest had the chance to put brush strokes on one of the aluminum panels that will comprise the 12- by 30-foot mural. By early this year, more than 10,000 people across the state had left their marks on a one of the mural panels.
While intentions are to allow the mural to travel to every region of the state, future painting is being impacted by the pandemic. Still, there’s a goal of having it completed by the summer of 2021.
The mural design consists of representations of the state seal, flag and capitol building, as well as state symbols, including the bluebird, the mule, the crawdad, and the fiddle. It will also feature state landmarks, including the St. Louis Gateway Arch.
These are only the creative projects that will be part of the bicentennial observance. For a rundown of other projects, most of them historical in nature, visit www.missouri2021.org.
