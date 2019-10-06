Marta Churchwell: Art and music and community — all on a front porch

Folks in the North Heights neighborhood of Joplin have found the formula for creating a sense of community: art and music on their front porches for all to enjoy.
That’s what Porchfest is all about.
It’s part grassroots music fest, part neighborhood crawl staged through a partnership of neighbors, musicians and artists, and community members. Homeowners open their porches, patios or yards to musicians and artists, and visitors stroll from block to block, taking in the sounds and artwork. There’s also a mix of food trucks and such kids activities as face painting, sidewalk chalk drawing and lawn games.
Such Porchfests started in 2007 when neighbors in Ithaca, New York, decided to let their porches become stages for an afternoon to promote a sense of community while supporting local talent. Since then, more than 100 Porchfests have popped up in Canada and across the U.S. — from Sacramento to Philadelphia and smaller cities in between.
North Heights is going into its third year of rolling out a neighborly Porchfest with this year’s set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. While the neighborhood runs between First and F streets from Main to Jackson, most of the activities will take place between B and E streets from Wall to Jackson.
With its tree lined sidewalks and spacious porches on personable old homes, this is a neighborhood perfectly suited for a music crawl. While music is performed simultaneously, the “venues” are spread far enough apart that the sounds don’t bleed into one another. The music is also scheduled from one area of the neighborhood to another, creating a pleasant strolling atmosphere.
“We try to keep it compact enough to be easily walkable but spread out enough not to be congested,” said Theresa Clift, one of the neighborhood coordinators of Porchfest.
In the three years of North Heights Porchfest, its offerings have grown considerably. The music has expanded from 11 performers the first year to 24 this year, and it has gone from a couple of artists spontaneously showing work on their lawns to having 12 exhibiting and selling their artwork this year.
The musicians will be playing at 22 different porches with two of the homes hosting two bands. One group of performers will play from 4 to 5 p.m. in one area of the neighborhood with another assortment scheduled for 5:15 to 6 p.m. in another couple of blocks. The final performances will be from 6:15 to 7 p.m., elsewhere in North Heights. Maps of the performance locations and times are available online at www.northheightsporchfest.com, at performance porches and at food trucks.
The music that’s scheduled is a showcase of local talent in multiple genres. There will be Irish folk, Americana, Ozarks folk, marimba, indie, blues, oldies and rock.
There will even be a group of elementary school teachers doing educational remixes, plus Joplin High School’s mobile orchestra, The Strolling Strings.
Some of the performers — The Websters, Dance Monkey Dance, Jeremiah Jones and the River Band, and Caleb Miller, among others — are veterans of the local music scene, while others are new to it. There appears to be a good number of women musicians this year, compared with previous years.
While the music has been at the forefront in previous years, there was a concerted effort to recruit artists this year, said Clift. The 12 exhibitors will show baskets and gourd arts, pottery, jewelry, wreathes and flower arrangements, sweets, and more.
If you work up an appetite while strolling the neighborhood, there will be 10 food trucks with tables set up for dining in a blocked area on Byers between D and E streets. You’ll have a choice of burgers, hot dogs, barbeque, tacos, grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a variety of snacks, and cups of joe.
Parking will be at a premium throughout the neighborhood, so plan on walking, biking or ridesharing. A parking lot at Columbia Elementary School at E and Moffet is reserved for those with disabilities, seniors and parents with small children.
I highly recommend attending Porchfest. It’s one of the hippest events of the year, and you’ll walk away not only wowed by the variety of talent we have but also feeling a greater sense of community geniality.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
