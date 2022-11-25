The medical profession is getting it. Increasingly, it’s recognizing the impact of art on healing, and it’s applying it for improved medical outcomes.
All around us are examples of the healing power art. Lori Marble stands as one of those examples. She used art in recovery from brain surgery for a neurological disorder.
She told her story of healing through art, leading to art as a life passion, during the Artful Medicine Symposium held recently at Missouri Southern State University.
The symposium, presented by the university’s biology and art and design programs, explored the relationship between art and medicine and how experiences in art can improve patient outcomes, as well as health care delivery.
In addition to speakers, the symposium included workshops to provide hands on experiences in art as related to therapy, and students shared results of scientific and creative research through juried posters and art exhibits.
Marble participated in a panel discussion that also featured Angela Pierce, assistant dean of whole health integration for the Alice Walton School of Medicine, being developed at Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jeffrey Bradley, a psychiatrist with Freeman Health System.
Two years ago, Marble began using art to aid in her recovery from a dystonia, a neurological disorder in which the two hemispheres of the brain don’t communication with one another. Early on, it caused the Neosho woman to have muscle spasms, particularly during her sleep, or led one foot to drag out of time with the other one, causing her to easily stumble or fall.
After surgery to implant a brain electrode to regulate her movements through electrical currents, Marble used painting to explore the connection between creativity and the hemispheres of the brain, she said.
After the electrode was implanted, but not yet activated, she did a series of 10 abstract paintings. She created another series of 10 after the electrode was activated. She called the 20 paintings her “Wonky Series.”
Though typically right-handed, Marble said she painted with her left hand while creating her Wonky Series because the left hand is controlled by the right hemisphere of the brain, the one associated with creative functions. The dystonia had affected the right side of her brain, she said.
Within an hour of having the brain electrode activated, Marble created a painting that was more flowing and colorful than any of her previous paintings, and her brain communicated her thoughts to her hand more readily, she said.
“Art therapy certainly helped me heal,” she said. “It allowed me to focus and re-create an identity for myself.”
It led her on a journey of becoming a prolific abstract painter whose work has been featured in numerous individual and group exhibits and in a juried Missouri bicentennial art exhibit that toured the state last year.
“It definitely helped me heal, but it also helps you find your people and become an artist,” she said.
Pierce used Marble’s experience as an example of how art therapy basically rewires the brain.
She explained that our brains have 86 million neurons that interact in networks that influence our memory, emotions and how we think. Basically, they’re our hardwiring. When there is a break in those networks due to illness or injury, the brain must be rewired, she said.
Art therapy helps with that by reactivating, recoding and reconsolidating our damaged neuron networks. It helps reprocess our memory and bringing it into balance with the sensory and emotional inputs to our brains, she said.
“Art as therapy has a way of rewiring our brains,” she said.
Bradley explained that our mental states are more stable, in greater harmony and allow more clarity of thinking when we feel safe and aren’t fearful of what life is throwing at us.
Art therapy offers that safety, he said. As we create music, poetry or art, or when we dance, we feel safety as we pour ourselves into it, controlling its pace and direction. It requires all parts of our brains, including our emotions, to contribute and that results a better internal balance, he said.
“Awareness is growing in the therapeutic benefits of art,” he said. “Whether getting it from medical care or just doing it yourself or association with groups of artists, it has therapeutic benefits.”
