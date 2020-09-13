WEBB CITY, Mo. — During my coronavirus-induced social slow down, I’ve occasionally found myself at wit’s end with the pandemic. When those moments arise, I pick up my camera and head out for a photo excursion.
One of those excursions led me to Webb City’s Main Street to capture shots of historic architecture. As I roamed Main Street, a business caught my eye next door to Route 66 Theater. Journey Canvas Co.
A small book shop inside the door lured me in. I’m glad it did. Beyond the tables and shelves filled with books, I discovered a larger area where art easels lined a couple of tables. A couple of women were at the easels, painting away. The smell of freshly brewed java drifted from a coffee bar with baked goods at the back of the place.
I’m glad I inquired within. I found an unconventional business, not in its offerings, but in its operating philosophy and values. It’s a faith-based business with profits going to improve life in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“It’s a ministry as much as it is an art business,” owner Tammy Brown told me. “For me, it’s more ministry than teaching art. But I don’t want people to be afraid to come in. I don’t preach at them.”
This is a place where anyone with an interest in painting, regardless of skill level, can drop in and freely create, paying $20 for supplies, paint and canvas. It’s a place where individuals can dip a brush or families, friends or other social groups can have creative dates.
Unlike most places of this type, there are no scheduled group lessons or pre-selected images to paint. People can paint whatever they desire and progress at their own speeds. If they need help with the composition of their paintings, brush techniques or color combinations, Tammy is there to help.
“I prefer to let their creativity unfold as God intends,” she says. “Generally, they’re surprised by what they’re able to do.”
The rule of the place is no comparisons to other people’s artistic skills. Be like children who are thrilled at anything they create.
“It’s all about practice and letting the creativity unfold,” Tammy says. “Don’t be self-condemning….We all have a God-given sense of creativity.”
Tammy learned that through her own journey in creativity. As a child, she was enchanted with art, but had little encouragement to pursue it in depth. While she loved her high school art classes, she became discouraged by comparing herself to her fellow art students.
It wasn’t until her 40s that she became actively involved in art, working as an assistant to a mural painter. She began painting murals herself, her creations filling area homes and businesses, even the old Redings Mill swimming pool, after it had long been drained of water and had become the outdoor area of the former Arde’s Villa restaurant.
Her mural painting days were pushed aside when she was struck by a series of personal crises — major family illnesses, deaths of close friends and the loss of her home in Joplin’s 2011 tornado.
“It was hard for me to move forward. I finally surrendered and said, ‘God restore me or kill me,’” she says with a chuckle. “I believe art is a route to healing and God is behind it, but art is the route for it.”
She began volunteering at a couple of faith-based substance abuse treatment programs, providing therapeutic art classes. She began thinking about ways those clients could continue their creativity after leaving treatment.
When she found the building at 22 S. Main St., it became her avenue for that.
“I just wanted a safe zone for my friends to come after (substance abuse) treatment,” she says.
Prior to the business opening, Tammy had learned about the work of Tresor Yenyi, who had come from the Congo to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Joplin’s Ozark Christian College. After completing college, he established Mwaganza International to provide education, food and other support to Congolese orphanages and to provide safe drinking water for Congolese villages.
Tammy and her husband, Rick, traveled to the Congo to see Yenyi’s work firsthand. It sealed their desire to help.
At Journey Canvas, all tips and sales of strawberry lemonade drinks go to Mwaganza International. Since opening a year ago, the business has raised about $4,000 through tips with another $2,900 raised in a lemonade sales blitz in March. Additionally, all profits from the business go to Mwaganza International, Tammy says, noting that she is allowed that freedom because of her husband’s successful auto sales business.
“I didn’t open it for the money,” she says. “I did it to help people thrive through art.”
In addition to the art portion of the business, Journey Canvas sells a considerable array of coffees from across the world — from Brazil, Columbia, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Honduras, and, of course, the Congo. The coffees can be ordered by the cup or package. Also available are all types of homemade sweets, including muffins in blueberry lemon zest, pumpkin and banana nut flavors.
Coffees, art supplies and books, all Christian-focused, can be ordered for curbside pickup under the pandemic. Some of the selections are posted through Facebook and Instagram.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
