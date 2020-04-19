I’m beginning to feel like I’m living a virtual life.
When I’m not fighting coronavirus-induced social deprivation by watching live cams of sea otters at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, I’m taking virtual tours of art museums or watching virtual concerts. If I’m not in a virtual wine and cheese party with friends, I’m in a virtual arts business meeting, all via Zoom, the latest techno tool for survival in the age of social distancing.
It’s becoming obvious that if we are to endure personally or in business during this health crisis, we must be willing to go techno.
Artists and arts organizations have gotten that message and they are embracing it. With the lights out in performance and arts venues, they’re taking their shows and exhibits online. They’re pursuing any new avenues they can to keep their music, their dance and drama, and their artwork connected to the public until the corona tsunami has ebbed.
“The arts have an advantage because of our creativity, which will make a difference in those that thrive and survive,” Michael Donovan, director of the Missouri Arts Council, said during a recent Zoom meeting with area arts leaders.
The virtual meeting was a creative approach Connect2Culture, a local arts advocacy agency, took for holding one of its regular arts round tables. These gatherings are held throughout the year, bringing together artists and arts leaders to network and educate themselves on a variety of arts-related topics.
With 34 area arts representatives tuned in virtually, this round table focused on how the arts can thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial fuel for the topic, Donovan said, was the creative response of the local Dream Theatre when social distancing forced cancellation of the opening production in its new theater space at 124 S. Main St. Rather than postpone the production indefinitely, it used Facebook Live to present the play, running a GoFundMe online fund drive simultaneously.
That quick response to saving a theater production led Donovan to consider ways arts organizations can use their creativity to survive during the pandemic. He anticipates that it will mark the way they connect with their audiences well into the future.
Among the pandemic arts survival skills Donovan suggested was outreach that can not only keep organizations connected to friends, employees, patrons and donors, but can also contribute to community healing. As an example, he pointed to a collaboration between The Mystery Hour, a Springfield late-night talk show, and the Springfield Regional Opera, which took music to the courtyards of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Springfield. Organizations need to latch onto such collaborative opportunities now and in the future, he said.
Local arts groups then began weighing in on how they are staying connected to their patrons, despite their closings or cancellations and postponements of programming.
Following the national trend, most of them are turning to virtual offerings. The music department at Missouri Southern is keeping students engaged by developing a virtual solo competition, and the cast of Joplin Little Theatre’s “Enter Laughing” are rehearsing on Zoom after the production was indefinitely postponed.
When Post Art Library had to cancel the March 21 release party of its new coloring book, “Coloring JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark,” it began offering free online downloads of the book, which traces the contributions of women through local history. The book can be downloaded at www.postartlibrary.org.
The Neosho Arts Council is using Facebook to present artist spotlight videos, and it’s preparing to roll out an online art contest through its Facebook page.
Spiva Center for the Arts is also turning to Facebook, posting images of works in its PhotoSpiva national photography competitive and its Small Works Auction, an annual fundraiser in which patrons can bid on small format works by member artists. Facebook viewers are driven to the Spiva website, www.spivaarts.org, for bidding on Small Works pieces. It’s also offering a Facebook virtual tour of the two exhibits and, purely for fun, it’s challenging people to use items from their homes to place themselves in recreated art masterpieces. Photos of the recreations can be posted on its Facebook page or emailed to spiva@spivaarts.org by Monday. The pieces will be compiled into an online slideshow.
C2C’s contribution to promoting local arts during the pandemic is its “C2C At A Distance,” a Facebook series that spotlights arts organizations and how they are approaching their work under the cloud of the pandemic.
Donovan noted that the state arts council is keeping people abreast of statewide arts activities through a hub on its website, www.missouriartscouncil.org, where organizations can post information on their programs, classes, performances, and exhibits. It’s also posting online information on its grants and other COVID-19 relief funding, as well as other resources that are available to artists and arts nonprofits.
It’s doubtful that such creative marketing approaches for arts nonprofits will die with the coronavirus. Those that survive, maybe even thrive, during this crisis will be the ones with social media savvy and they will set the new normal for reaching arts audiences. That’s a pretty sure bet, even though uncertainty is a staple of the pandemic.
Stay safe, folks. And wash your hands.
