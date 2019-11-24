Joplin artist Taylor Kubicek is restoring an old building at 211 Commercial Alley in Joplin, the beige and black building that will, by next spring, become Kubicek's new art gallery, The Typo Gallery, displaying his typewriter collection and old engraving plates he found inside the building. “If we’re (Joplin) going to be known for art, then we need more galleries in this town,” he says. Photo courtesy|Marta Churchwell