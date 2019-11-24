It was a fortuitous find that led artist Taylor Kubicek to buy a deteriorating old building to restore into a gallery and studio.
He wasn’t looking for a building to buy. But when an old structure at 211 Commercial Alley went up for sale, it piqued his interest. Its entire west side is painted with a beige and black target, a mural he’d helped paint in 2013 as a member of The Tank, a local public art group.
But it wasn’t until he discovered what was inside the building that the decision to buy was sealed.
Sitting just inside the building’s concrete loading dock were two metal engravers and a file cabinet full of engraving plates. He estimates them to be from the 1930s or 1940s.
Kubicek is a collector of old typewriters — he has about 50 — and they are frequently a subject of his award-winning paintings. Considering his predilection for typewriters the engraving equipment was a good find.
“I thought it was providential,” he said of finding the engravers and plates. “As soon as I saw them, I thought ‘I have to have this building.’”
He hopes to have the 2,500-square-foot building restored by next spring, opening it as The Typo Gallery, where he’ll have a display of his typewriters as a centerpiece and he’ll possibly use the old engraving plates to create an art installation. It will become his studio, giving him an escape from working at home and contending with the interruptions of his two young sons. He’ll also use it to display and sell his artwork, along with that of other artists.
“If we’re (Joplin) going to be known for art, then we need more galleries in this town,” he says.
Kubicek has no estimate of the restoration costs, which are being covered through a line of credit, rather than a construction loan. He is raising some of the costs through the sale of his limited edition prints for $45 and memberships in the gallery for $30. Gallery memberships will gain people entry to the grand opening party, exhibit openings and other events. The prints and memberships are available at www.typogallery.com.
Kubicek is unsure how far back the building dates or the business it originally housed. It wasn’t on city maps in 1890, but it was in 1900. It was listed only as a produce building on maps. Old railroad tracks run nearby, so he wonders if the building might have been a distribution center for produce. In more recent years, it has been used for storage by its previous owner.
Luckily, Kubicek has a full array of construction skills, having picked up some from his carpenter father and others while previously working for Crossland Construction Co. Other than contracting electrical, plumbing and sewer upgrades, he’ll be doing all the restoration work — replacing the roof, which he has already completed, and repairing the buckled floors, along with making repairs to exposed brick walls, and installing restrooms and entrances. His previous construction experience will give him the know-how for repairing the 100-year-old barred windows.
His greatest challenge will be repairs to the exterior brick walls and foundation. When the target mural was painted on the west wall, some of the brick was so damaged that it couldn’t be painted as a part of the mural. As a result, some of the brick was left exposed on the mural, creating an artistic nuance along the outer edges of the artwork.
The walls are constructed of unfired brick, held with mortar of lime and sand, which won’t mix with today’s mortars. “I’ll have to repair it using a 100-year-old technique, like they did it in Europe,” he says.
Patching of the wall will mar the present colors of the target mural, so he anticipates that the mural will need repainting.
“I think it could use a face lift,” he says.
The mural is among three Kubicek assisted with as a member of The Tank. He also contributed to the geometric designs of Tank murals on the outside of Spiva Center for the Arts at Third and Wall and on Wall Street Automotive at Seventh and Wall.
As an individual artist, he created a mural, “Paper and Pencils,” on the outside of an office building at Fifth and Wall. The mural features pencils and paper airplanes sailing through the air, one of the airplanes pieced by a pencil, representing ideas taking flight, he says.
A graduate of Missouri Southern with a fine arts degree, Kubicek is represented by the Weinberger Gallery in Kansas City.
He has won Best of Show and other exhibit awards locally, including second place in Spiva’s 72nd Membership Show, which is currently on exhibit at the art center.
