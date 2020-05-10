Artists are a resilient bunch.
Consider how our local creatives found inventive ways to keep arts and culture alive during this pandemic. They could have thrown in the towel when the virus forced us into shutdown mode. But they turned on a dime and took concerts and exhibits online, did theatrical performances through Facebook Live, and hatched public art challenges to keep us creatively active while confined to our homes.
When it comes to survival and resiliency, artists have a real advantage — their creativity.
Like it is for so many of us, these are dark financial and business times for artists. Their scheduled performances, exhibits and festivals have been postponed, and the lights have been turned out in the galleries where they sell and the studios where they teach.
On top of that, they miss the camaraderie and shared thinking of their fellow artists.
“I’m missing the shows and seeing my friends who are mostly fellow artists,” says local painter Connie Miller. “When we are together, we share a bond of understanding of the emotional investment and physical process of art that most of us would have difficulty living without.”
Still, they have their creativity to pull them through. They’re using this hiatus from routine life to create more and to get their creative juices flowing on new ways of marketing themselves and drumming up sales.
They’re increasingly sharing their work on personal Facebook pages and Instagram, and they’re issuing online challenges to one another, prodding daily displays of personal artwork. Some are using online exhibits or professional art groups to increase their exposure and hopefully build new patronage.
“All the art show cancellations and workshops are killing me. There is no way to make up for it,” says April Davis, a painter and sculptor who offers classes at April’s Art House, south of Saginaw.
But the postponed shows, including Art at the Spring that she hosts at her place each June, aren’t dampening her creative drive.
“I’m using my time to come up with new class ideas and getting lots of painting and sculpting accomplished,” she says. “I’m loving it.”
Others are using their time to work on new creative techniques, develop outreach through additional online sites or produce instructional videos.
Kristen Girard, a local jewelry artist, is doing all of that. It’s a lot of work, but she must make up for lost income from gallery closings and from cancelled classes she was scheduled to teach at April’s Art House and ArtForms Gallery, a Pittsburg, Kan., artists’ co-op.
“This quarantine has given me more time to work on my jewelry and I have gotten to try some new techniques, but I am having to spend a lot more time trying to get some sales going,” she says.
She’s selling as much as possible through her personal social media, as well that of ArtForms.
“I’ve also reached out to other social media groups that have more specialized interests,” she says. “An example would be that I have posted my seashell pieces on a Facebook page dedicated to shelling. My son and I produced a video to explain the steps I take in my electroforming process…
“Despite all this work, my jewelry still sells best when people can see it in person and touch it and try it on.”
She is also reaping the benefits of her involvement in a personal artists group, Market Artisans, which includes fellow artists Dianne Miller, Daria Claiborne, Brenda Sears Hayes, and Barb Dedrickson. Banding together at times like this goes much farther than working it alone.
The group shares a Facebook page, which allows communal marketing, and they have been a constant presence at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., possibly the only area venue artists could tap for ongoing sales under the stay-at-home orders. While it’s designed as a farmers’ market, it also welcomes artisans.
The market converted to online orders and curbside pickup during the community shutdown, which kept sales going for the Market Artisans. It even allowed them to test the sales on new creations. While Hayes is a jewelry and fiber artist, she ventured into selling all-natural pet treats at the market.
This coronavirus-induced shut down of life as we have known it hasn’t been easy for artists. They’re like any other small business operators. They must tighten their financial belts, get creative for business survival, and be willing to test the waters of new marketing ploys that might generate sales or expand their exposure. Luckily, creativity is their forte.
Miller, the painter, sums it up well. She quotes writer Nathaniel Hawthorne. “All things must change, to something new, to something strange.”
“I think that perfectly describes what is happening now,” Miller says. “Life will never be the same, as a result of the change in our society and environment, and art will never be the same. As artists, we, more than others, are in a position to embrace and to explain the strange.”
Stay safe, folks. And wash your hands.
