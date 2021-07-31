Artists are generally charitable people. Most of them don’t flinch about donating a piece of artwork to a charitable fundraiser.
But I’ve never heard of an artist who voluntarily gave all the proceeds from art sales to nonprofits.
That has changed with the opening of “Paper and Color,” an exhibit of Ruth and Herndon Snider, at Spiva Center for the Arts.
The local husband-wife duo is donating all proceeds from sale of exhibit artwork to local charities — Spiva, Community Clinic of Joplin, Children’s Haven, Children’s Center and Lafayette House, all in Joplin, and Ashley House of Springfield.
If you’re considering a donation to any of those charities, here’s a chance to make that contribution in the form of buying art while also supporting a couple of artists. The work on sale will include original paintings and limited-edition prints, allowing a range of reasonable prices.
Herndon — Don, as I know him — told me that COVID-19’s economic impact on nonprofit organizations led to their decision to donate all the profits from exhibit sales. Changes in tax codes also played a part.
Throughout the unforgettable pandemic year of 2020, I wrote about the loss of revenue that art nonprofits were experiencing because of the coronavirus. They had to cancel annual fundraisers and events that brought in profits from ticket sales. That was the case for virtually every area nonprofit, not just those serving the arts.
Don noted that charitable organizations got a double whammy with revisions in tax codes. An increase in the threshold for claiming charity contributions as tax deductions led people to reconsider donations. It pushed away a number of donors making both large and small contributions that add up for nonprofits.
The works in “Paper and Color” include some of Ruth’s paper works, but most of the pieces are watercolors covering a range of subjects.
There are some of Don’s floral paintings that reflect his love of gardening. But many of the works were inspired by their travels through America and Europe, particularly Italy. That explains why so many of the pieces are watercolors. The relative ease of transporting watercolor materials has led that painting medium to become their primary pursuit.
Until the pandemic, the Sniders were regulars in Italy, traveling there a couple of times a year for a four- to six-week stay. They had been doing it more than 20 years.
“Our predominant focus on Italy came from our viewing Italy as being a huge art gallery,” Don said. “Art there is expressed in all parts of their life. The stores, restaurants, hotels, homes and general architecture emphasize the arts.”
Ruth has pursued an interest in art throughout her life, first selling stained glass and acrylic paintings in the 1970s. She later expanded into commissioned painting of murals and furniture, her work inspired by the ornamentation of walls, cabinet doors and home fixtures in Europe. Several of her murals and furniture have been featured in Artistic Stenciler magazine, and among her mural commissions was one for a hotel and restaurant in Tuscany region of Italy.
It was the restoration of antique carousel figures that sucked Don into the creative world.
In the 1980s, Ruth began applying her creative skills to the restoration of carousel figures that she and Don began collecting. That led to restoration of figures for other collectors.
While Don had never considered himself an artist in any way, he was forced to explore his creative side when he had to re-carve missing or damaged elements of carousel figures. It led him to develop his skills in other areas of art.
“Art is as much discovery as it is creation,” he said.
Under the tutelage of his wife and accomplished painter Jim Bray, former head of the art department at Missouri Southern State University, Don finally gained a sense of being an artist.
After his partial retirement as a clinical psychologist, he joined his wife’s dedication to pursuing art, primarily watercolor painting. It also led him to serve on the board of Spiva in past years.
The pair have taken part in various national art workshops, including one by iLia Anossov, considered among the few world masters in the art of Italian fresco painting, a form of mural painting in which earth pigments are painted onto wet plaster.
The Sniders have exhibited and sold their work in various venues and galleries in Kansas and Missouri, and currently have work in the Componere Gallery in St. Louis. They will present an exhibit early next year at the Green Door Gallery in Webster Grove.
Their exhibit at Spiva is in the Upstairs Gallery and runs through Aug. 28. The art center is open 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission.
