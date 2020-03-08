Lately, it seems that I’ve heard more comments about art copyrights than usual. I’m sure it’s coincidental, but it’s something that needs to be discussed more often than it is.
My most recent discussion on the topic centered on Hank Willis Thomas artwork now on exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas.
The pieces in question revolved around representational photographs of athletes with Nike’s iconic swoosh logo branded onto their heads, alluding that athletes are little more than marketing brands.
A friend viewing the exhibit with me questioned whether use of the logo was a copyright infringement. I noted that Thomas, being an artist of his stature, would certainly understand the need to get Nike approval for use of its trademark. To be sure, Nike has its logo trademark-protected, requiring anyone who uses it to get written permission.
Too often, though, artists don’t consider such copyrights when they create their work. Some of them replicate published images of animals, places or icons, thinking little of it because the images are used in only a portion of their artwork.
By doing this, they’re dismissing the ethics and legalities of copying others’ work.
The ethics are quite simple. Is it right to copy someone else’s work and then sell it, even if the original artwork is given a different spin? Just because the original artist may not take someone to task for it, it doesn’t mean it’s ethical.
As for the legal aspects, artists need to remember that it isn’t open season on copying creative pieces just because there are no registered copyrights. By law, any original creative work is protected from the moment of its origination. A copyright registration simply allows legal recourse for recovery of damages if the work is replicated for profit. I’ve read about court cases that artists have won by proving they were the original creators of work, even though there was no copyright registration.
Some artists erroneously believe that a piece of art can be copied if it’s altered by a certain percentage. That’s a myth. Courts have ruled that it’s too difficult to assign a percentage of value to artistic elements like composition, colors or style. They say copyright infringement occurs even if only a small portion of the original work is used or the new work incorporates differing artistic expression.
Basically, if you’re studying another artist’s work when you create yours, it’s copyright infringement.
It’s a bit different when addressing the copying of public art. When art is situated in a public place, it’s not a legal copyright infringement to reproduce it in photographic form. That means it can be replicated by businesses wishing to use public art for marketing purposes.
Still, there is the ethical question of photographically copying public art without permission from the artist or artists or without giving them credit.
The Tank Public Art got a taste of this following its creation of the Spirit Tree in response to Joplin’s decimating 2011 tornado.
Because the tree withstood the power of the tornado, The Tank colorfully painted it as a symbol of resilience, and it quickly became an icon for community recovery. Its image was used on business cards, a billboard and other marketing materials of local businesses, never with permission from The Tank or credit given to the public art group.
Legally, businesses could use images of the Spirit Tree because it was in a public location. The Tank never sought copyright registration, partly because the businesses had no direct financial gain by using the image on marketing materials.
Where we members of The Tank cringed, though, was when artists re-created the image of the Spirit Tree, then sold the artwork. I’ve heard street artists whose work fills downtown’s Graffiti Alley express similar sentiments when photographers have used their graffiti-style artwork for financial gain. Like members of The Tank, they would have liked to have at least gotten some credit for the original creation. Their greatest obstacle in such credit is that they work as anonymous graffiti artists.
While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it comes with some boundaries, both legally and ethically, when it involves artwork. Other people’s work can be used as reference material for, say, human or animal anatomy, but it shouldn’t be copied verbatim. And, if the original artist is known, get permission to use a part of his or her work, especially if there’s money to be made by using it.
I don’t believe artists are intentional in pirating others’ creative work. But it’s something they need to be mindful of. It sets a standard of professionalism.
