Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture are working to create art for all.
The two arts organizations are implementing diversity, inclusion and accessibility policies to ensure that local arts can be enjoyed regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender expression, or special needs, physical or mental.
“It’s about proactively including every member of the community in your organization,” said Susan Adams, Spiva interim director.
Nationally, businesses, both private and nonprofit, are recognizing that a company culture that promotes diversity, inclusiveness, equity and accessibility or IDEA, as they refer to it, can have positive impacts. It can help with retaining employees, increasing their loyalty, and building a team, and it can aid in recruiting new employees and customers.
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is buying into it and urging businesses to join its initiative, Choose Joplin. Under the initiative, businesses are invited to sign a pledge to take its suggested steps toward creating an inclusive and diverse business culture and to adopt policies that build such an environment. C2C signed the pledge to ensure that policies it was already working on would align with those of the chamber for a unified community approach.
C2C, our local arts advocacy organization that is leading the effort to bring a new arts and entertainment center to the downtown, began working on inclusion, diversity and accessibility in 2020, appointing a committee to examine and define the issues and consider policies.
It’s created a self-assessment tool for arts organizations seeking to increase diversity and inclusiveness within their operations and programming, said Emily Frankoski, C2C director. It explores such areas as whether an organization’s board reflects the demographics of the local community in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, or people with special needs. Do they have African Americans, Hispanics or Native Americans represented on their boards? Is there representation of people with special needs, such as the hearing or visually impaired?
It’s addressing accessibility by asking during ticket purchases whether patrons have any needs for special accommodations. This can be a tool for assessing what barriers patrons have faced in accessing the arts, said Frankoski.
While C2C will oversee operations of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex when it opens, tentatively next year, it will not expect organizations that use the complex to adopt its IDEA policies. Those groups should compile policies that reflect their own values and the people they serve, said Frankoski.
“We don’t want it to be a burden for small organizations, so they don’t even try (to meet IDEA policies),” said Frankoski.
Where IDEA will be most evident at the Cornell Complex will be in the area of accessibility, which will lead to more inclusiveness. Much of this is required under federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements for buildings.
The complex design will Include curb cuts for wheelchairs, paved outdoor pathways, handicapped parking, and an entrance for dropping off people. Inside, it will have electronic doors, elevators and easy wheelchair access throughout, including in the balcony. It will also have blue tooth capabilities for the hearing impaired, but it will be up to organizations presenting events to provide American Sign Language interpreters, said Frankoski.
Spiva will be among those offering ASL services and other assistance focusing on those with special needs when it relocates its offices and galleries to the Cornell Complex. Some of those services will be offered immediately.
To get input on how to improve exhibitions or programming to meet the needs of those with hearing or vision impairments, it has consulted with representatives of organizations serving those populations. As a result, it has purchased four color blind correction eyeglasses for viewing exhibits and it is enlarging the fonts of informational materials in exhibits. A local optometrist anonymously provided a grant for the eyeglasses, and they are now available.
The center is also reviewing the use of QR codes that will offer artwork descriptions for the visually impaired or provide artwork information in sign language. Currently, it’s searching for someone who can provide ASL services at events and in programming.
In recent years, Spiva has been working on outreach to underserved populations, developing special programming for veterans and those with dementia, and offering exhibits of work created by veterans, Native Americans, and African Americans.
In the future, patrons can expect to see more of that, said Adams. The center’s exhibits committee is doing concerted outreach to culturally diverse artists, so don’t be surprised if you see more exhibits representing our ethnic and racial populations or other underserved groups, such the LBGTQ community.
Spiva will host an online training for area arts organizations wishing to learn more about providing audio interpretations for visual arts events. Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 4, it will be led by MindsEye, a Belleville, Illinois, company that works in accessibility issues, particularly for the vision impaired. For more information, contact Spiva at 417-623-0183.
It’s refreshing to know our arts will be addressing inclusiveness and diversity, something some businesses choose to ignore. It will not only mean more diverse participation in the arts, but also more diversity in the arts themselves.
“I think it will bring the arts to more people,” Frankoski said.
Said Adams, “We want to make sure Spiva is welcoming to everyone in the community.”
