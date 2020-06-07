After three months of living with virtual art, I’ve been craving the real thing.
I won’t deny a hearty pat on the back of artists, galleries, museums, and community art centers for responding to life under the coronavirus by going virtual. Under the grip of the virus, they’ve kept us connected to art through social media and online video platforms, and it has been a salvation for art enthusiasts.
But I’ve been ready for some art free from a computer monitor. So, I turned to public art. Specifically, I decided to take a tour of our public sculptures. They dot our parks, library grounds, and business and personal properties, but I’m unsure whether they get their due appreciation.
With Mother Nature giving us a temporary break from her spring deluges and the medical community preaching the COVID safety of the outdoors, it’s a perfect time to check out what we have to offer in sculptural art.
It’s a given to first head to the Rotary Sculpture Garden, a collection of traditional and contemporary sculptures unveiled last fall at Mercy Park at 26th and McClelland Boulevard.
With its landscaping, small meadow and wetland, cut by concrete walkways, the park is a perfect fit for a sculpture garden. Life-size bronze deer leap from one landscaped area, while life-size bronze giraffes stand sentinel in another. A large cat and gigantic rabbit, both contemporary bronzes that appear as veined marble, sprawl elsewhere. Mixed in are bronze sculptures of girls, wonderous of the world about them.
The pieces were created by sculptors from across the country, but they weren’t commissioned by the Rotary Club of Joplin or Daybreak Rotary Club, which spearheaded creation of the sculpture garden. Rather, they were donated — one by local business owners Jim and Barbara Hicklin and one by local arts leaders Lance and Sharon Beshore. The remainder were donated by Harry Cornell, a Carthage art collector and retired businessman who is the namesake of the new arts and entertainment center planned downtown.
Across 26th street from the Rotary Sculpture Garden is Cunningham Park, home to the Miracle of the Human Spirit Memorial, a tribute to the resilience of our community and the volunteers who helped rebuild it after our devastating 2011 tornado.
This is a mixture of sculptural tributes — a steel circular piece imprinted with Miracle of the Human Spirit and a mosaic symbolizing the broken lives and recognizing the stories of butterflies related by so many children who survived the tornado. A collection of bronze tools represents the heroic efforts of rescuers and volunteers. This is all brought together in four concentric rings of walkway that represent rescue, recovery, demolition, and rebirth.
The memorial was created by students of the Drury University Hammons School of Architecture at Springfield. Drury was approached by representatives of the television program, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” to complete a project in conjunction with the show’s construction of seven houses on Connor Avenue, east of Cunningham Park.
Across town at the Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut stands a contemporary metal sculpture, Revering the Phoenix Effect, created by Joplin’s most widely known contemporary sculptor, Jorge Leyva.
This is a brilliant red sculpture of small houses amid tall reeds that, like the sculptures at Cunningham Park, celebrates the resilience and hope that grew from the destruction of the tornado. The houses on the sculpture represent lost identities and the branches speak of new growth rising from devastation.
The sculpture is indicative of Leyva’s signature style that blends nature and homes. It reflects his philosophy that people’s identities are tied to their sense of home and community and the influence of nature on both.
Leyva has used this style on sculptures he was commissioned to create for public locations in Springfield and in Chicago, Ill., and for one he created for Spiva Center for the Arts.
At his home at 1305 E. Vandalia, Leyva has created his own sculpture garden that could compete with the Rotary Sculpture Garden in terms of the number of pieces. His yard is scattered with large scale metal sculptures, making up what he considers his outdoor gallery.
He welcomes people to view his sculpture garden, though the gates to the grounds are closed at night and on the weekends, unless he’s working at home. Give him a courtesy call at 417-623-8085 to arrange a visit.
Of course, no tour of local sculptures would be complete without stopping by Spiva Park at Fourth and Main, where two of Joplin’s first public sculptures are located.
Standing watch over the park is a life-size marble miner, chiseled by an Italian sculptor to commemorate our mining history. It was placed in the park in 1966.
Seated at a bench nearby is a bronze sculpture of one of Joplin’s most recognized art philanthropists, the late George Spiva. That piece, commissioned in 2001 by the Spiva family, was created by Mischell Riley, originally from Miami, Oklahoma, and now of Carson City, Nevada. She has created several public sculptures throughout this area.
Locally, public murals have grabbed the limelight just by their sheer number. There are more than 20 scattered across town. But our sculptural offerings are growing, and they deserve to be noticed. Take some time to scout them out, especially during this time when the coronavirus is limiting our opportunities for taking in art aside from on a computer screen.
