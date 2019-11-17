More than 1,600 pounds of clay molded by about 100 hands.
Remember those figures as you browse for a handmade bowl to buy, then have it filled with soup at this week’s Empty Bowls fundraiser to assist local feeding programs.
As part of an international potters’ campaign to raise money and awareness about hunger, the fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Bowls may be purchased for $20 and filled with a specialty soup — broccoli cheddar, baked potato, minestrone, tortilla soup, chili, and more — prepared by 27 area restaurants.
If you want to beat the crowd in selecting a bowl, you can pay $30 in a presale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Forge Center for Virtue and Work, 705 E. 15th St.
In addition to the bowls, supporters can pay $5 for a cozy or quilted potholder, created by local service groups, or buy a chance to win drawings for bowls, tumblers and mugs created by potters of the clay studios participating in the fundraiser.
Already more than $7,400 has been raised in the pre-sales, said Ruth Willoughby, community outreach coordinator for Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, which is managing this year’s Empty Bowls. The overall goal for the event is $20,000 with 100% of the money going equally to feeding programs of Watered Gardens, We Care of the Four States and Mission Joplin, all faith-based service providers.
That’s a lot of money to be raised through the hands of area potters, most of them representing Crackpot Pottery and Art Studio in Joplin, Skinner’s Pottery near Diamond, The Clay Cup at Neosho and North Star Pottery at Lamar.
More than 50 potters have been working through the year to create as many as 1,200 bowls for the fundraiser. That equates to around 1,600 pounds of clay, plus immeasurable amounts of glaze, the potters said.
“Almost all of the artists would not let us reimburse them,” said Willoughby. “We tried to think of a way to thank them for helping us so much, so we decided to buy a piece of art from each studio and that will be for the raffle.”
Considering the number of bowls that had to be created, the potters started early in the year, knowing their time would be shared with classes and other projects through the year and preparing for the holidays at this time of year.
Brent Skinner of Skinner’s Pottery threw his first Empty Bowls piece on Jan. 1. He and 20-25 other potters and students associated with his studio contributed more than 340 bowls to the effort.
Others, like Jeff Jones, owner of The Clay Cup, and Suzi Huntington, owner of Crackpot Pottery, started in April. Jones had the help of 18 professional and student potters in creating 350-360 bowls, many made during a “bowl-a-thon” this past spring.
Huntington’s studio pumped out about 500 bowls, created by eight potters and students, and another 100 bowls were created by Mark Strayer, who operates North Star Pottery, his part-time clay business. Local individual potter Linda Ellard Brown also donated a few.
Some of these potters have been contributing to Empty Bowls since its local beginning seven years ago.
It was the brainchild of Heather Grills, owner of the former Phoenix Fired Art clay studio. Under her six years of Empty Bowls leadership about $100,000 was raised. When she moved away from Joplin, Willoughby approached her about working with Watered Gardens to take over the project, and this year, it took the reins.
Watered Gardens has been among the recipients of the Empty Bowls proceeds since the beginning. Under Grills, the money raised was divided among feeding programs of Crosslines Ministries, Joplin Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels, in addition to Watered Gardens. It also went to the Webb City Farmers Market to support its low-income children’s feeding program. When Watered Gardens took it over, 60 area charities with food programs were invited to apply for a portion of the proceeds, said Willoughby. Only Mission Joplin and We Care of the Four States stepped forward, she said.
“It’s been a labor of love and it couldn’t be done without the artists,” said Willoughby. “I can’t fully appreciate what goes into glazing and firing and all their costs for that, but I appreciate their hard work and contributions to this.”
