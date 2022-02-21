I’ve found the latest battle to ban certain books from school libraries to be quite unsettling. Could it be a harbinger of a rising tide of censorship of all types of art?
As a journalist of three decades, I hold the First Amendment right to freedom of speech dear to my heart. It is the sacred bedrock of a freedom and democracy. Never should we allow certain segments of our society to impose their religious, political or moral values on others by suppressing the expression of words, ideas or images. That idea has been supported time and again by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The most recent attacks on our freedom of speech have come from school boards that are moving to remove certain books — many of them award-winning classics — from school libraries. From Texas to Tennessee, they have bent under the pressure of parents who want the books removed because their contents might sway their children’s thinking.
It’s not just school boards that have been considering this thorny issue, according to a recent story in The New York Times. In Oklahoma, the Times reported, it’s gone has far as the state Senate, which has introduced a bill that would prohibit public school libraries from keeping books that focus on such topics as sexual identity or gender identity.
“Parents, activists, school board officials, and lawmakers around the country are challenging books at a pace not seen in decades,” the Times story said, noting that a new report of the American Library Association showed 330 book challenges across America in the fall of 2021.
While the literary arts are taking the greatest number of hits in the censorship battle, it doesn’t mean other forms of art have been immune to it. The question of acceptable standards of decency in art has been in debate for centuries. Even Michelangelo caused a stir over what is considered his greatest work — the painting of the fresco of the Sistine Chapel. At the time, Pope Daniele de Volterra declared the work to be unholy and immoral because of its depiction of naked souls meeting their otherworldly fates.
In more recent years, the most publicized case centered on a sexually explicit photography exhibit by Robert Mapplethorpe in 1989. The exhibit was canceled before it even opened at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., after overwhelming public outcry. Granted, it was overtly offensive, but Mapplethorpe intended to grab his audience by the shirt collar, and it was all about freedom of expression.
So how are we to determine exactly what imagery and content pushes the boundaries of acceptable art? Considering that art is inherently subjective, should it ever be censored?
Art is about expression of ideas. It’s a visual interpretation of what an artist sees, feels and thinks. It’s meant to be evocative, to draw differing points of view. U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan II expressed this succinctly in a 1971 Supreme Court case when he said, “One man’s vulgarity is another man’s lyric.”
Court rulings have made it clear that art is not legally obscene just because it depicts nudity or contains a sexual theme. Rulings have also declared that work that depicts violence is protected unless it is directed at inciting violence or is likely to result in it. The American Civil Liberties Union contends that there is virtually no evidence that “fictional violence,” as depicted in literature or visual art, causes otherwise stable people to become violent.
The 1971 Supreme Court ruling in which Justice Harlan made his insightful comment centered on exactly who the censor is. The court ruled that the Constitution limits government censorship of art, but private galleries have the right to their own standards of judgement.
Area community art centers defend the right of art to be controversial and unsettling. They don’t flinch about nudity, considering it an art form. But they draw the line on any form of art that is provocative.
When art that may be considered provocative is submitted for exhibits at Spiva Center for the Arts, it’s reviewed for determination by the executive director and the exhibits coordinator. In the past, there have been occasions when the art center posted signs alerting parents that they may wish to preview an exhibit to judge whether their children should see it.
Similar principles are applied at artCentral, Carthage’s community art center. Exhibit work must not contain explicit nudity or have a focus that would be viewed as pornographic. If it’s questionable, the director/curator confers with the board of directors.
The problem with censorship is that it goes both ways. I doubt that those who wish to censor books or art consider that their literary and art preferences could also be censored. Imagine the outcry if there was a move to censor the Bible because of the violence it depicts. Once censorship starts, where does it stop?
I’ll back the statement that the ACLU has issued on freedom of expression in arts and entertainment: “The First Amendment is based upon the belief that in a free and democratic society, individual adults must be free to decide for themselves what to read, write, paint, draw, see and hear. If we are disturbed by images of violence or sex, we can change the channel, turn off the TV, and decline to go to certain movies or museum exhibits.”
