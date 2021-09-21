CARTHAGE, Mo. — It wasn’t supposed to be this way. A retrospective exhibit of an artist now gone.
It was supposed to be a collaborative exhibit of two artists, alive and well. But the unpredictability of life quickly transformed it.
Now, after months of planning a collaborative exhibit, Lori Marble is on her own, her exhibit partner, Jo Mueller, having died before their show could open.
When their exhibit, “p-i-e-c-e-d TOGETHER,” opens Oct. 1 at artCentral in Carthage, Marble may not have her creative partner standing beside her, but their works will be hanging alongside one another. There will be 80 pieces representing both Marble and Mueller and their shared contemporary style.
Mostly likely, this will be the last time area people can view Mueller’s body of work — her watercolors, pen and ink sketches, pottery, wire work, and paper weaving.
When Mueller passed in April, Marble became determined to continue with the exhibit as a tribute to her friend and art mentor who had companioned her from the beginnings of her creative journey. As an abstract painter with award-winning exhibiting experience, Marble would share the show, but it would be more about Mueller, she said. She worked to ensure that it represented Mueller’s creative diversity and reflected who she was as a person.
“I want people to see how multi-talented and smart she was, what a Renaissance woman she was,” said Marble, of Neosho.
Mueller was the beloved, dynamic arts and community leader who had served as director of Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin for 12 years before retiring in 2015. Now was supposed to be her time for doing what she rarely had time to do while serving as Spiva’s director — create art.
“Jo had an artist's mind,” said Don Ayers, her husband of 33 years. “She saw opportunities everywhere. Patterns, colors, texture all inspired her to somehow incorporate this or that. I don’t think there is an art form she could not master, given time. If I was to try to describe her process, I’d have to say she somehow told herself, ‘I can do that, differently.’”
Last November, when Marble approached Mueller about collaborating on an exhibit at artCentral, there was little hesitation on Mueller’s part. By December they were planning in earnest.
As they threw around exhibit ideas, which led to deeper art discussions, Mueller landed on the exhibit title. She envisioned it as a sort of back-and-forth art discussion reflected through one another’s work. They decided the work would focus on a different shape and triad of colors for each month of the year and those would be united by inspirational quotes. Mueller wrote the exhibit statement to reflect that.
Mueller had completed only one new piece of exhibit artwork before tragedy struck. In January, she suffered a stroke, triggered by tumors that were discovered in her brain. The prognosis was bleak. Marble wrestled with whether to go on with their exhibit, but they agreed to move forward. Focusing on art would help them deal with the diagnosis, Marble said.
They continued to discuss the exhibit parameters with Mueller selecting the final triad colors and shapes. When she lost her ability to talk, she used her hands and blinks of her eyes or facial expressions to communicate her approval or disapproval of Marble’s exhibit suggestions.
But the brain tumors continued to spread. By April, Mueller was gone. Suddenly, “p-i-e-c-e-d TOGETHER” was a retrospective exhibit, at least for Mueller’s work.
Marble was now forced to run the final leg of the exhibit planning on her own. Because Mueller had completed only one new piece for the exhibit before becoming ill, Marble had to complete the show by borrowing pieces from Ayers and other collectors of Mueller’s work.
“It’s really been a village effort to collect all the art,” said Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe, director of artCentral.
While Marble’s pieces for the exhibit are decidedly abstract — light and airy in style — there will be a range of contemporary styles in Mueller’s work, hand selected by Marble as her last chance to celebrate her friend and creative partner. It will be an exhibit that has allowed Marble to exorcise some of her grief over the loss of Mueller.
“The exhibit will be cathartic with the quotes of inspiration about change and loss and art, especially considering that Jo picked some of it while she was sick,” said Marble.
Said Greenwood-Mathe, “Jo’s presence is still with us in this remarkable body of work.”
While none of Mueller’s exhibit work is expected to be for sale, Marble’s work will be.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 4 and can be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visits may be scheduled for other days by phoning 417-358-4404. artCentral at Hyde House is located at 1110 E. 13th St.
