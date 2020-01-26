Dave Loewenstein is a neighborhood and community builder who recognizes that public art can be a catalyst for stimulating public conversation.
A nationally recognized muralist, he uses community-based murals to engage people in ideas of what constitutes neighborhoods and communities, how they reflect history and dreams, and how they can be preserved in the face of development.
He did that when he led Joplin’s first community-based mural project, “The Butterfly Effect: Dreams Take Flight,” created at 15th and Main following our 2011 tornado. Enlisting residents and community groups to share their thoughts on what Joplin is about as a community, he used the mural as a cathartic tool for commemorating the town’s past while envisioning its future.
He also uses his murals to engage people in resolving their conflicts about preservation of neighborhoods — their character and culture — under the pressures of development.
These community building themes are at the heart of his exhibit, “At the End of the Day,” which opened last week at Spiva Art Gallery on the campus of Missouri Southern.
As a site-specific exhibit, Loewenstein has recruited the help of MSSU art majors to prepare his large-scale pieces. He created the designs in advance, then transferred them to his computer, so he could project them onto the exhibit spaces. Art students are helping him paint them into finished work.
The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, Feb. 18. Loewenstein will present an artist’s talk at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, followed by an exhibit reception at 3 p.m. In his talk, he will examine the differing perspectives of neighborhood building and how conflicts can arise when new development jeopardizes neighborhood character and identity. The talk and reception are open to the public with no admission.
Loewenstein says his talk will also touch on his experiences in Joplin while creating the “Butterfly Effect” mural.
It was a project commissioned by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s former Cultural Affairs Committee, which was responsible for initiating public art in the city. While Loewenstein was commissioned prior to the tornado, the project was only in the planning stages when the tornado struck.
In the tornado’s aftermath, Loewenstein visited community groups, particularly those involving youngsters, to gather stories about the town and hear views about Joplin’s past and its future as a rebuilt community. He picked their brains about mural themes and had them contribute images, and he used a team of 15 local artists to refine the themes, contribute to the design and help with painting the mural. He also held public painting days. It was about more than creating a mural. It was about community building and bonding in the aftermath of a major disaster.
Loewenstein has used this hands-on, community building approach for murals he has been commissioned to create across the U.S, as well as in Northern Ireland, South Korea and Brazil.
He is also a printmaker with a focus on social activism. That artwork has been exhibited internationally and is in permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Yale University, and the Center for the Study of Political Graphics in Los Angeles, Calif. He is also the co-author of a book on Kansas murals, about 20 of which he was commissioned to create, and he is one of the founding Cultural Agents for the U.S Department of Arts and Culture.
But his primary work is using community-based murals to stimulate conversation about neighborhood and community issues.
Currently, he’s using his brand of community activism for a project, “Between A Rock and A Hard Place,” in Lawrence, Kansas. Funded by a grant from the Mellon Foundation, it tackles a conflict that has arisen around a proposed memorial to city founders.
The memorial is to sit on a large rock that has long been revered by the Kansa Indian tribe. The sacred rock held a special place in a river until its removal and placement in the city in 1929. The idea of placing a memorial to city fathers on it is causing a rift. Loewenstein is working with Kansa tribal members to promote conversation about the proposal and how to resolve the conflicts between memorializing city founders without desecrating a tribal relic.
Loewenstein will use his typical process of meeting with children and members of the tribe and the community to gather their perspectives and hear their stories. This early in the year-long project, he’s unsure where it will take him — and the tribe and community — artistically.
His exhibit at Missouri Southern is an opportunity for viewers to reflect on how our local mural related to our sense of community. It will pose questions about concepts of neighborhood and community, particularly in the face of growth and development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.