When local arts leaders broke ground for the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex last week, it marked more than the beginning of a major construction project. It was the beginning of an improved quality of life for our community and, possibly, a new era of downtown prosperity.
Such projects elsewhere in America stand as testaments to that.
The groundbreaking kicks into gear the construction of a 37,000-square-foot visual and performance arts complex that will include a new location for Spiva Center for the Arts, our community arts center that has been straining for space since its beginning more than 70 years ago. It will provide expanded gallery space, allowing the museum to pull its permanent art collection out of the storage it has been in for decades.
The building will also provide office space for Spiva, as well as for the Pro Musica classical music organization and for Connect2Culture, the local arts advocacy group that has led development of the arts and entertainment center.
The complex will include a 470-seat performance hall that can be reconfigured for other purposes. An outdoor green that can accommodate more than 2,000 people will be designed to allow viewing of productions on the stage of the performance hall, and it will include space for festivals and other large-scale events. A rooftop venue will be included for weddings, receptions and similar events.
The goal is to have the complex open in late 2022.
The project is being funded entirely through private contributions and grants with $16.36 million already raised. The goal is to raise $17.5 million, which is more than 90% complete, according to Clifford Wert, treasurer of the complex and president and chief financial officer of C2C.
The complex is named in honor of Harry M. Cornell, who gave the lead gift of $5 million toward the construction and has committed funding over the next 15 years for sustainability of the building. He is the former president and chief executive officer of Leggett & Platt Inc. of Carthage.
Groundbreaking for the complex was a triumph for C2C considering that it began developing the idea of an arts and entertainment center more than 10 years ago. While C2C provides arts advocacy and is a performance producer, it was founded in 2009 to help bring such a center to reality.
Originally, a center was proposed at the historic Union Depot on North Main Street, but the 2011 tornado put a halt to it. There were too many other priorities in tornado recovery to consider a new arts and entertainment complex, including a massive renovation of Union Depot.
While that proposal was dashed, C2C remained determined and it continued to consider its options for a center. Eventually, it negotiated for a location in the parking lot north of Memorial Hall at Seventh and Joplin streets.
In the big picture, this complex is about much more than arts and entertainment. It goes further than having a new site for Spiva or a new venue for performances of Pro Musica, Heartland Opera or Midwest Regional Ballet. It’s much bigger than being able to attend a concert downtown, under the stars, or a wedding on a rooftop terrace.
The big picture is more about quality of life and economic opportunity.
Imagine being able to attend a Smithsonian exhibit because Spiva’s new galleries will be designed to meet national standards for hosting such exhibits.
Imagine how performances by a world class opera company or a nationally touring band will benefit our downtown district.
Think of the tourism it will generate. Think of how it could generate revitalization of the downtown district and spark economic prosperity.
The complex could rev up an economic engine that has already been in gear in the central downtown area. The area from First to Seventh streets has been engaged in growth, though in fits and starts, since the tornado. It has been an area strong with restaurants, bars, boutiques, and other retail and arts businesses.
While the area immediately south of Seventh has slowly been developing, it still can’t seem to fully launch. Considering that the Cornell Complex is on the fringe of that district, it could be the keystone for increased revitalization of that area.
Cities that have had similar scenarios — places like Philadelphia and Seattle — have seen how anchoring a cultural center in a waning business or industrial district can transform the area. After creating an anchor of a performance hall or art museum, the district gradually evolved. Empty buildings and store fronts became restaurants, retail shops and apartments with adjoining artists’ studios. It brought in tourism and it increased the number of people living downtown.
What drove that success was recognition of the economic value of not only the project, but the arts in general. Construction of the Cornell complex will create construction and subcontracting jobs and the facility itself will create jobs. A sizable chunk of city sales tax will be rung up from event ticket sales, plus event-related spending on meals, retail shopping and lodging. In the meantime, we’ll become a hub for quality arts and entertainment, which will certainly improve our quality of life.
There is a synergy that develops with such projects and it snowballs as the community begins experiencing the project’s long-term impact. We could be on the precipice of a thriving, truly urban downtown setting thanks to this arts and entertainment complex.
