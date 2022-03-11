After touring the interior of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex that is under construction at Seventh and Joplin streets, I can say with confidence that the community will not be disappointed.
When this 21st century complex opens late this fall, it will go far in solidifying our community’s reputation for arts and culture.
The 37,000-square-foot complex will include a performance hall with a stage that can open to an outdoor green that can accommodate more than 2,000 people for festivals and other large-scale events. The complex will include offices for Pro Musica classical music organization and Connect2Culture, the nonprofit arts group spearheading the effort to bring the complex to reality. It will also provide a new home for Spiva Center for the Arts, including expanded gallery space. On its rooftop will be an outdoor venue for small events, such as receptions, and every floor will have an outdoor terrace that overlooks the green.
“It’s an intentional space for the arts, so automatically you’ll get that feeling,” said C2C Director Emily Frankoski. “But also, it’s common ground for people to gather, take in experiences or just sit in the green or on the terraces.”
When Frankoski gave me a tour of the building, I was struck by the design details. Nothing has been spared to allow space and adaptability for multipurpose use.
In the 445-seat Beshore Performance Hall on the ground floor, the stage will have a floor to ceiling retractable door that can be raised for viewing access from the outdoor green. All layers of its seating can be reconfigured for audience size and performance needs, allowing theater in the round or an orchestra pit. Walls in meeting, board rooms and in Spiva’s galleries and classroom can be moved to accommodate needs.
The back of the house of the performance hall will include a production office, piano storage room, dressing rooms with showers, a green room and a concession area.
Aside from the performance hall, the ground floor will include a main north entrance and a covered west entrance with a ticket office, coat check room, concession area and a gift shop in the lobby. North windows spanning the length of the lobby and height of the building are designed to blur the inside from the outside, said Frankoski. Aside from stairs, the lobby will have an elevator so large that it can accommodate not only a large group of visitors, but also freight and art pieces that are massive in scale.
Spiva will claim the entire second floor, and it will be quite a change from the art center’s present quarters at Third and Wall streets. It will include Main and Regional galleries, and the Jo Mueller Gallery, a rental gallery for artists and art groups. That gallery is named in memory of the longtime Spiva director who died a year ago.
The space will allow the addition of a gallery to display pieces from Spiva’s permanent collection, in storage for decades because of a lack of display space. The collection includes more than 350 pieces, with only a few occasionally pulled out for exhibits, said Susan Adams, Spiva’s interim director.
The new Spiva galleries will include climate control and security that meet national museum standards, allowing the art center to attract exhibits and display pieces from such world class museums as the Smithsonian Institution or Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Spiva space will also include an exhibit work room, a warming pantry, and a lounge that extends to a terrace overlooking the Leggett & Platt green.
The third floor will serve as office space for C2C, Pro Musica and Spiva with an area that can be finished out for any other arts organization that wishes to locate there. It will also include two board or meeting rooms with movable track doors that allow conversion into one large room. A nearby classroom will have similar doors for breaking the room into one or two areas. Off a hallway will be an area for lighting, sound and other technical controls for the performance hall it overlooks.
Funding of the $17.5 million complex has been raised entirely through private money with no taxpayer dollars involved. The city donated land that was formerly the parking lot of Joplin Memorial Hall to the south of the new complex, and Harry Cornell, former president and CEO of Leggett & Platt Inc., donated $5 million to kick off the fundraising. He also committed funding over the next 15 years to support sustainability of the building. Some of the contributions for the complex were of naming rights levels. That includes the Leggett & Platt Green, the Jo Mueller Gallery, and the Beshore Performance Hall, the latter recognizing Lance and Sharon Beshore, major movers and shakers in the local arts community. Sharon is chair of the board of C2C and president of the Cornell Complex. C2C was founded in 2009 to bring the complex to fruition.
Project architects are Corner Greer and Associates, Joplin, and contractors are Crossland Construction, Columbus, Kansas, and DLR Group/Westlake Reed Leskosky, New York City.
Construction of the complex is 52% completed, but only interior work followed by finish work and landscaping of the green remain for completion. Construction is on schedule for completion this fall. An exact completion and opening date have not been set because there are nearly weekly adjustments to address, said Frankoski and Adams.
