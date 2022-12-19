It can be hard to let go of the familiar, especially when it’s attached to such an important part of your life.
Childhood homes come to mind. But so do workplace buildings.
If we have any longevity on a job, the building where we work day after day, year after year becomes like an old friend. We know every inch of it. We know it’s idiosyncrasies. And, if its walls could talk, they could tell many a story about us, both professional and personal.
For me, the building now being retired by Spiva Center for the Arts is such a place. For six years, my home away from home was the Cosgrove Building, home of Spiva.
Not only did I work there, but I attended events there, making the place part of my social life. It’s where I gained much of my knowledge of art, area artists and the diverse matters of the local art community. It’s the first gallery where I exhibited my artwork and the first gift shop where I sold it.
It wouldn’t be inaccurate to say that the old Spiva building contributed to who I am today, certainly in relation to my passion for the arts. I’m sure Spiva staff and plenty of area artists and community members feel similarly.
But we must let go of the Grand Old Lady as Spiva moves on to the next chapter of its journey, now in the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, recently opened at Seventh and Joplin streets.
Now, the historic Cosgrove Building that housed Spiva for 28 years is up for sale. The starting price is $1.25 million, according to Heather Lesmeister, Spiva executive director. For now, the sale is being handled by the Spiva board, but a real estate agent will be secured soon, she said.
Spiva staff is still packing its historic records and other documents and arranging for a sale of remaining furnishings in hopes of having the building sold by early next year. Proceeds from the sale will go primarily toward expenses incurred during construction of the Cornell Complex, said Lesmeister.
Located at 222 W. Third St., the two-story, red brick Cosgrove Building is recognizable by its storefront-style display windows that allow people to peer into its gift shop or capture a glimpse of some of the artwork exhibited in its two first floor galleries. There’s also the familiar op art mural on its west exterior wall and the sculptural art that hangs on its south exterior wall.
The building was constructed for $20,000 in 1913. Henrietta Cosgrove had it built as an office building, housing business operations of her and her husband’s mining business, as well as those of Atlas Powder Co. Through the decades, it also housed offices of Eagle-Picher Mining Co. and other mining companies.
Cosgrove was a philanthropist and political activist who was involved in the women’s suffrage movement. She was most widely known for successfully fighting for widows’ pensions for mining workers. She was also a writer, authoring “Amateur Art,” an instruction book for beginning artists, particularly painters, according to her profile in the 1914-1915 edition of the Woman’s Who’s Who of America.
What synchronicity that her building eventually would become a community art center.
After an upgrade of the Cosgrove, Spiva moved into it in 1994. It was the third location for the art center.
The first quarters of the organization, originally founded as the Ozarks Artists Guild in 1948, was in the old Zelleken mansion at Fourth and Sergeant streets. It was secured through the support of local philanthropist George A. Spiva.
By 1967, the organization had outgrown that location and it moved to the campus of what is now Missouri Southern State University. Seeking a more central location, it moved to the Cosgrove building in the downtown district.
At that location, Spiva began growing its prominence in the community. Its number of exhibits grew and it brought in selected works of such noted artists as Pablo Picasso and Norman Rockwell. Under the Cosgrove roof, it built its reputation for its annual national photography competitive, PhotoSpiva, preparing to enter its 46th year, and it expanded its class offerings and outreach to schools and underserved populations.
Once everything needed in the Cornell Complex has been removed from the Cosgrove, a sale is planned for the remaining contents. Because new office furniture and other business furnishings were provided by the Cornell Complex, old furnishings will be available in the sale.
The intricately carved antique chairs and library table that have taken center stage in the building’s board room and art library will be up for sale, as will be display cases and shelving from the gift shop. There will also be office furniture and general office equipment available. Basically, everything is going, aside from most of the books in its art library, said Lesmeister.
With the sale, we will say goodbye to our old friend as an art center. People have commented that they will miss the personality of the historic building and the warmth of its smaller space, compared with the Spiva space at the Cornell Complex. But it’s all about growth and better meeting the arts needs of the community.
“It’s been such a wonderful building and served Spiva well over the years,” said Lesmeister. “I hope someone will love it as much as we have.”
