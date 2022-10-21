The staff of Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts are crazy busy these days.
They’re in the process of moving into the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex while also coordinating the hoopla surrounding the opening of the complex on Nov. 12. Meanwhile, they’re having to maintain their routine business operations and programming.
“It’s a little stressful and crazy, but it’s fun,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva executive director.
“Connect2Culture doesn’t have as much to move as Spiva because we’re used to being somewhat mobile,” said Emily Frankoski, C2C director.
Pro Musica chamber music presenter is also moving into the complex, but that involves moving only a small office operation and archival materials from its location in the U.S. Bank building at Fourth and Main streets. Move of the archival materials will wait until the organization’s winter break in performances.
“We have a little flexibility in our moving schedule,” said Emlyn Johnson, Pro Musica executive director. “We’ll be able to move in waves.”
The complex is in the home stretch of completion before opening its doors to the public for a major celebration on Nov. 12. The opening will include self-guided tours, highlighting different points of interest throughout the building. There will be hourly entertainment by such local groups such as Heartland Opera Theatre, Joplin Little Theatre, Karen’s Dance Studio, and students from the Joplin Piano Teachers Association. StoneLion Puppet Theater from Kansas City will present a performance with giant puppets on the complex’s outdoor green.
The three-story visual and performing arts complex at Seventh and Joplin streets encompasses 37,000 square feet of space in sleek, 21st-century styling. It will house offices of C2C, Spiva and Pro Musica, along with community meeting rooms. It will include expandable classroom space and four galleries for Spiva, a performance hall with customized seating to accommodate up to 435 people, and a rooftop terrace for private events. An outdoor green will provide space for concerts, festivals, and other large-scale events. The performance hall will have a retractable, overhead door allowing its stage to be opened up for performances on the green.
The $17.5 million complex was constructed entirely through private donations, including a $5 million lead contribution by the late Harry M. Cornell Jr., former president and CEO of Leggett & Platt Inc. of Carthage.
The move for Spiva is a massive one, eased only by the proximity of the complex to its present quarters at Third and Wall streets.
Along with office, exhibit and classroom equipment, it will also be moving a gift shop of locally created artwork. Luckily, the complex costs included new office furniture for all the occupants and classroom furniture for Spiva, so the old furniture can be left where it is.
There has been a concerted effort to get classrooms moved first, so there will be no gap in programming for Creation Station, Spiva’s after school programming. The last session for Creation Station in the old center will be Nov. 8 and the next session in the new location will be Nov. 15. Other art classes have already ended at the present location and will resume Nov. 19 at the Cornell Complex.
In addition to its general move, Spiva will also have to hang artwork for its four opening exhibits at the new complex. That will include upwards of 100 pieces in its 75th annual Membership Show in the Freeman Health System Main Gallery, and 91 Thomas Hart Benton lithographs to be featured in the Four States Gallery, known as the Regional Gallery in its present quarters. Add in numerous pieces for an exhibit of emerging young artists in the Jo Mueller Reserve Gallery — a rental gallery — and a selection of work from Harry Cornell’s private art collection, which will be exhibited in the complex’s new permanent gallery bearing his name.
Until now, Spiva has never had exhibit space for its permanent collection of about 300 works, which will be rotated in exhibits at the new location. Aside from Cornell’s artwork for the exhibit, the permanent collection will be moved piecemeal after the complex opens.
“All of this is a balance of preserving the past and moving forward and building on our foundation,” said Lesmeister.
The move for C2C will be less exhaustive. It will involve the move of only office and event equipment and supplies from its quarters in the Joseph Newman Innovation Center at 407 S. Pennsylvania Ave. It has had about 100 square feet of office space in that location, said Frankoski. At the Cornell Complex, it will have about 11,000 square feet of administrative and performance space.
“It’s nice to have space and not be in a shoebox,” said Frankoski.
Where C2C’s work will get hectic is in preparing for the opening events, plus the new performances the complex will allow.
“It’s all about timing on scheduling, ticket sales and promotion,” Frankoski said.
Until now, C2C has hosted about five music performances a year through its Curtains Up series. In the Cornell Complex that will expand to eight, plus there will be four free children’s shows annually. From the opening of the complex through next June, there will be 17 shows, Frankoski said.
There have yet to be any formal negotiations on the sale of Spiva’s present building, the 109-year-old Cosgrove Building, which the art center has called home for 30 years. There have been only casual inquiries about the building but nothing solid to date, said Lesmeister.
