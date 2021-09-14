During a recent meeting of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, the topic of creative self-doubt arose.
I was in the middle of it. and I wasn’t alone.
It seems that self-doubting artists walk among us much more than we’d guess. Some learn to overcome their doubts, their insecurities and keep pushing forward. Still, I suspect they felt that gnawing self-doubt at some time in their creative life.
It’s difficult to completely escape it. We expose a bit of our soul when creating from the heart, toiling for hours to complete a vision. Then we put it all on the line for the approval or disapproval of the world, one that is full of critics, especially toward something as subjective as art.
Where those feelings of insecurity become detrimental is when they become steeled in the heart, causing us to hold back, betraying the need to create.
At the artists’ coalition meeting, a newcomer to the area art community offered an example. He confided that he’d been building his confidence in his new creative pursuits, but he lost it as he became acquainted with the work of other artists. He felt that he just couldn’t measure up.
I’ve felt that myself. When I concentrate only on my own work, specifically my photography, I gain confidence by acknowledging my improvements and my willingness to explore new approaches. Then, when I view an exhibit of photography, I compare the pieces to my work and my confidence wanes.
It’s a common creative fault, comparing oneself to other artists. But it serves no purpose because it’s like comparing apples and oranges. Some people have years of experience or a formal education in art, but it doesn’t mean the work of those who are self-taught or just beginning isn’t worthy.
That brings to mind an artist who confessed to me that she felt she was suffering from impostor syndrome. She’s only been a practicing artist for a couple of years, but she’s met with much success. Her work has been selling off the walls of venues, she’s been accepted into highly competitive exhibitions, and she’s working on her second personal exhibit.
She felt like an impostor because it hadn’t taken her years to achieve success. She didn’t feel that she’d paid her dues. At the bottom of that self-doubt is her comparison to other artists who struggled for years to find success. She hasn’t considered that her success might be linked to natural talent and her singular style that speaks to people.
What needs to be remembered is that everyone’s work is unique, even when it’s of the same subject matter. We all view the world from a different lens that is very subjective, molding our approach to our art. One artist may see a landscape in pure realism while another sees it in the abstract. Neither is right nor wrong. They’re simply points of view that inform our art and offer our unique perspective.
One the best pieces of advice that came from the artists’ meeting was thrown my way by a young woman who describes herself as a beginning artist.
She questioned the logic and truth of my self-talk when I’m browbeating myself over my perceived creative inabilities. She acknowledged that it’s easy to let negative thoughts invade our minds, questioning whether our work is worthy or will sell. But we must question the validity of those thoughts, she said. Have I heard anyone say my work is not worthy? she asked. Am I failing to sell? she asked. She challenged me to stop each time I have defeating self-talk and ask whether it’s based on fact.
After leaving her, I considered my self-talk. My insecurities reminded me that I had entered many photography competitions and received many rejection emails. Then, the facts pushed that aside. I remembered that my work had been accepted into a national competition, being among 100 photographs accepted from 1,000 entries. I also recalled the time that one of my photographs won Best of Show in an artists’ coalition exhibit. I chuckled at the fallacies of my self-talk.
We create our own perceptions about the quality of our art and those perceptions aren’t always accurate. Yes, there will always be artists better than we are and, yes, there will always be rejection in one form or another. But it doesn’t mean we should turn our backs on our creativity. We can keep our creative confidence from being whittled away by concentrating on our unique qualities, our creative growth and those moments when we felt success, however small it may be.
When we pour our heart and hours of time into creating a piece of work, regardless of the medium — whether artwork, dance, music, or theater — it doesn’t matter whether it’s award-winning. Just by completing something we were driven to create, we are successful. The point is the creating and when we can keep that in our focus, our insecurities can fall.
