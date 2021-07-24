BENTONVILLE, Ark. — About 15 years ago, Alice Walton, one of the richest women in the world as the daughter of Sam Walton and heiress to his Walmart empire, announced that she was opening a major museum in Bentonville.
Having amassed a personal collection of art masterpieces worth millions of dollars, she wanted a museum where she could share it with the public. At the time, there could be no guess of the impact the museum would have not only on Northwest Arkansas but also on the American art market.
This year, her museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the evidence is there. The museum has shaken things up.
Between 2010 — when the museum was being built — and 2019, the population of Bentonville rocketed by more than 51%, making it the fifth fastest-growing U.S. city with a population of 50,000 or more, according to 2020 U.S. census data.
Certainly, having the headquarters of the Walmart corporation located here, coupled with the companies it has attracted to serve, it was a major influence in the population explosion. But there’s no doubt that the world-class cultural offerings of Crystal Bridges played a part in attracting tens of thousands of new residents.
Then there’s the impact Walton and her museum have had on the art market. They have become formidable players in the cutthroat competition to acquire American masterpieces.
Walton grabbed America’s art elite by the shirt collar when she procured Charles Wilson Peale’s “Portrait of George Washington” (1780-82) for $6.2 million at Christie’s Auction House and Winslow Homer’s “Spring” (1878) for $2 million at Sotheby’s Auction House. But, according to ARTnews magazine, they were stunned when she beat out bids from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., in an auction of “Kindred Spirits,” Asher B. Durand’s quintessential Hudson River school painting from 1849. Her winning bid was $35 million.
She went on to acquire Georgia O’Keeffe’s most iconic painting, “Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1,” for $44 million, and she has added numerous other classic pieces, including Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” to the museum’s permanent collection. The collection holds works by such heavy hitters as Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cezanne, Jasper Johns, Maxfield Parrish, Diego Rivera, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol and Dale Chihuly.
But Walton’s passion for building Crystal Bridges into a distinguished museum hasn’t stopped with visual art. She also acquired a classic house designed by celebrated American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Constructed in 1954 and known as the Bachman-Wilson house, the structure was dismantled at its original site in New Jersey and reconstructed on the museum grounds.
The museum’s desire to incorporate unique American architecture into its grounds is also reflected in its acquisition of Buckminster Fuller’s sculpture “Fly’s Eye Dome,” a prototype of the geodesic domes for which Fuller gained a name in the 1970s. It is part of the 5 miles of sculptures and walking trails on the 120-acre grounds.
Since opening Nov. 11, 2011, Crystal Bridges has attracted more than 5.5 million visitors from throughout the world. Such numbers have forced it to continually expand and redesign itself.
In 2017, it reconfigured the galleries housing its permanent collection of early American works, and it added a 67-foot elevator tower and entrance that allowed easier access to its North Forest, the largest green space on its grounds. The following year, it redesigned its Modern Art Galleries.
Now, the museum’s original designer, Safdie Architects, is working on an expansion that will increase the size of the museum and its surrounding facilities by 50%, adding nearly 100,000 square feet to the 200,000-square-foot museum. It will increase gallery space by 65%.
That construction will begin next year with completion anticipated in 2024.
Last week, when I visited the anniversary exhibition, “Crystal Bridges at 10,” I was pleasantly surprised at how much the museum lobby had expanded by recently adding a glass domed roof over what was originally a courtyard. It allowed the museum gift shop and its elevator entrance to be integrated with the lobby, creating a more unified entry area.
“Crystal Bridges at 10” is an immersive exhibition of more than 130 works in thematic galleries. It includes crowd favorites — Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” Parrish’s “The Lantern Bearers” and Warhol’s portrait of Marilyn Monroe, among others.
Through collaborations the museum forged with local artists and others, Northwest Arkansas is also represented in the exhibition. Rosie the Riveter is used to inspire works focusing on people in the region who contribute to the essential needs of their communities. Self-portraits created by local children hang alongside self-portraits from the permanent collection.
One of the most interesting collaborations was with the University of Arkansas Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Gaming Design. Using gaming technology and virtual reality software, it recreated a digital version of Francis Guy’s 1820 painting “Winter Scene in Brooklyn.” The digital piece allows viewers to take a virtual tour of scenes and buildings in the painting, providing historical context.
The anniversary exhibition runs through Sept. 27. Timed tickets are required, meaning that patrons must schedule time slots for viewing the exhibit. Admission is free for members, veterans, those under 18 and participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Tickets are $12 for others, and they may be reserved at www.crystalbridges.org.
