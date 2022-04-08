BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One of the strengths of the temporary exhibits at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is their ability to use art to place cultural issues into context, drawing on history and geography to inspire understanding.
That’s the case with the museum’s current temporary exhibit, “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse,” which explores how the traditions and creativity of the African American culture of the South has shaped our contemporary culture. Specifically, it focuses on the relationship between music and visual art in Black Southern expression from 1930 to 2020.
Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at Richmond, the exhibit features the art of more than 80 artists working in sculpture, paintings, photographs, assemblages, textiles, and ephemera from music culture, including instruments, videos, costumes, and personal effects.
The exhibit name, “Dirty South,” is synonymous with southern hip-hop, which was initially disregarded by the East and West coast music scenes only to became mainstream in the 1990s. The exhibit uses the hip-hop genre as a turnstile for diving into the traditions of African Americans of the South.
A scattering of exhibit works offer reminders of early African American enslavement and the violence they endured. Early in the exhibit, an installation features a reclaimed cotton bale surrounded by vintage iron scales, and a series of primitive paintings feature plantation houses. In a later exhibit section, a sizable wool tapestry depicts the 1863 lynching of New York City orphans, its exhibit tag reminding that some of our contemporary African American issues have origins in history.
For the most part, though, the exhibit’s focus is on Southern culture and the part it has played in molding American music. One piece, “Take it to the Bridge,” sets that stage by using a gnarled tree branch to connect a traditional West African drum to a 1970s turntable, providing a visual link between past and present musical traditions.
Several exhibit pieces do well in relating the influence of the church and spirituality on Southern Black culture and its music. The works are as simple as a photograph of young Black boys lying on a church pew.
But gospel music wasn’t the only genre that Southern Blacks contributed to contemporary music. Exhibit works remind us that our blues, jazz and hip-hop are also rooted in Southern African American culture.
A mapping in the exhibit tracks the movement of Southern musical traditions to the Arkansas Delta and such cities as Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis and Houston, transforming music styles and building the genre of hip-hop.
It is at this point in the exhibit that works become decidedly contemporary compared with those in the early portions of the exhibit, which is rife with works by folk artists.
Surrounded by abstracts is one contemporary piece, “Just Hanging,” that depicts a contemporary African American tradition of “shoe tossing.” A pair of shoes dangle below a web of shoestrings affixed to a wall, evoking the practice of throwing shoes up and over a power line. The practice is often linked to drug distribution or gang borders in a Black community, but the exhibit tag explains that more often it denotes personal milestones or athletic feats, or it memorializes family or friends.
It is, perhaps, the closing installation of the exhibit, “Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death,” that speaks the loudest of the cumulative trauma of the South’s past and its influence on African American culture and creativity.
The installation is a 7-minute video of composites of Black life, past to present, set to Kanye West’s song ”Ultralight Beam,” a tribute to spiritual discovery. The video includes clips of such Black leaders as Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as music and athletic greats braided into everyday scenes of Black difficulty and discrimination.
The video underscores the external and internalized violence that is endemic to the Black experience in America and how it shapes African American creative culture and identity.
The exhibit runs through July 25 and it’s free to members, SNAP participants, veterans, and youth under age 18. Otherwise, tickets are $12 and may be reserved at www.crystalbridges.org.
Considering that spring is finally slipping in, hopefully anyway, this would be an enjoyable time to stroll the network of Crystal Bridges trails while there to visit “Dirty South.” There are 5 miles of trails that wind through the museum’s surrounding Ozarks landscape featuring natural springs, streams and native plants that are beginning to bloom. The trails are replete with numerous sculptures by such creative greats as glass sculptor Dale Chihuly.
