BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The heat of summer is now beating down on us, but there’s one cool part of this season. By evening, the temperatures are cooling off, creating the perfect setting for a concert under the stars.
For me, a concert in the open air of the nighttime wins hands down over any indoor concert. The cool air with stars overhead magnifies the sensory experience. The darkness dims the peripheral distractions, allowing the music and lights to fill the air more intensely. It combines to make you feel more attuned to the musicians.
Recently, I wrote about a series of summer concerts at The Momentary, the contemporary art satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The Momentary has been designed as an outdoor venue for concerts and festivals and, indeed, it’s a well-designed environment.
But it’s an urban setting and sometimes I want to get lost in music in the woods. That’s where Crystal Bridges can fill the ticket. Its summer concerts are in its North Forest, an Ozarks setting of woods cut by streams and trails lined with art installations.
The museum’s summer Forest Concert Series presents national and regional musicians in a range of genres, presented under forest trees on Saturday nights to the end of July. The concerts run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. You can walk the North Forest trails to the forest concert area or take a shuttle from the museum parking lot. Then, you can plop down in your lawn chair or spread down a blanket under the trees to take in the music. If you get hungry or need a drink or cocktail, the museum’s forest food truck is only steps away; hauling a cooler with you isn’t allowed.
Besides the relaxation of such a concert setting, you can’t beat the ticket prices. Other than a closing season concert by The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, tickets for all the concerts are only $12 for general admission and $10 for members. The Daredevils concert tickets are still a bargain at $17 for general admission and $15 for members. All the concerts are free for anyone under age 18. Tickets can be reserved online at the museum website, www.crystalbridges.org, or by phoning its Guest Services at 479-657-2335.
While the concert series began earlier this month, there are plenty of performances remaining. Here’s a rundown of the schedule:
• Dale Watson, a Texas-based singer in the tradition of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson combined with his own brand of American roots music, is scheduled to perform on Sat., June 25.
Dubbed a honky-tonk, baritone-belting hellraiser, Watson has sat in with the house band of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and his recordings of albums include his latest LP, “Call Me Insane.” His concert is being presented in collaboration with The House of Songs, a Bentonville music collaborative for musicians worldwide.
• Luna Luna will perform an evening of retro synth-pop on Sat., July 2. This four-piece Latinx indie-pop band is currently one of the buzziest acts in Dallas, Texas. The group’s songs, sometimes bilingual, combine lyrics on life and the innocence of teen love in a synth pop style. Among the group’s EPs is its latest, “Flower Moon.”
• Joel Frahm with the Ted Ludwig Trio will present an evening of bold, inventive jazz on Sat., July 9.
For more than 30 years, saxophonist Frahm has performed in New York City jazz clubs, collaborating with a number of artists. Now residing in Nashville, he has performed in more than 100 recordings, and he has appeared at jazz festivals in Europe, Israel, Canada, and South America, in addition to the U.S. His concert is presented in collaboration with the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society.
• The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will close out the Forest Concert Series with a performance on Sat., July 30.
Hailing from Springfield, the Daredevils rose to stardom with such songs as “Jackie Blue,” “Standing on a Rock,” and “If You Want to Get to Heaven,” in the early 1970s. They’re known for their energetic style that’s a crossover of bluegrass and country-rock injected strong harmonies. Since their early years, they’ve released a number of recordings on both major and independent record labels, and they’ve continued to perform throughout North America and Europe.
While Crystal Bridges is offering these concerts on its forest grounds, it’s also partnering with The Momentary and C3 to present the FORMAT (Music+Art+Technology) Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25. C3 is the promoter of one of the country’s largest festivals, Lollapalooza.
This will be a big festival for Northwest Arkansas so purchase of tickets is urged as soon as possible. General admission for the three days is $300. For one-day passes, it’s $125. They can be purchased online at www.format-festival.com.
The festival will be held at Sugar Creek Airstrip, northeast of downtown of Bentonville.
The festival lineup will feature more than 50 artists with headliners that include Rufus Du Sol, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Flaming Lips, and Herbie Hancock. Art will be integrated with the festival, bringing installations by such notable contemporary artists as Nick Cave and Doug Aiken, Mexican artist Pia Camil, and Italian artist Marinella Senatore. There will be forest enclaves, disco bars, speakeasies and experimental soundscapes, along with off-site workshops, talks, curatorial tours and more at Crystal Bridges and The Momentary.
