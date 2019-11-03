Marta Churchwell: Crystal Bridges shows off, well, crystals

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — When I first heard about an exhibit on crystals at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, I was tentative in my enthusiasm. “How much can they do with quartz crystals?” I thought.
As it turns out, this is an expansive exhibit that goes well beyond displays of crystals. While it includes the largest crystal cluster ever mined from Arkansas, a 1,500-pound specimen called Holy Grail, it also features crystal artworks dating to ancient history, loaned by such museum heavyweights as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Smithsonian Institution’s Department of Anthropology.
Featuring 75 works, “Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today” examines the connections of crystals to science, religion and spirituality, medicine, and more. Some of the crystal pieces are displayed alongside Renaissance artwork, as well as contemporary work by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Cindy Sherman to illustrate how the mystical and physical properties of crystals or their expressive power has impacted art throughout history.
The exhibit does well in relating the long and varied uses of quartz crystal through the ages. There are displays of Egyptian crystal necklaces from 1640 B.C. and crystal sculptures from the Roman age, a carved crystal Holy Water font and altar candlesticks from the 17th century, and crystal snuff bottles and cigarette cases from Victorian times.
Fast forwarding to contemporary times, the exhibit lauds the advancements in technology that have been enabled by crystals, particularly by their generation of electricity when subjected to pressure. They have contributed to watches and clockworks, oscillators for electronics and scientific instruments, and digital and cellular technology, including the Apple iPhone.
Not to be neglected was the exhibit’s exploration of the spiritual and mystical powers of crystals — their bygone use by fortune tellers and their present use in healing. Depending on the type of crystal — smoky quartz, rutilated quartz, citrine or other types — spiritual healers believe they can help with everything from clearing the mind and giving emotional calm to dispersing fear and lifting depression.
But the exhibit rooms that seemed to captivate visitors most were those using crystals purely for the creation of art.
Sculptor Anthony James used inspiration from the cosmology of Plato and drew from minimalist and conceptual art to create steel geometric sculptures or icosahedrons — a polyhedron with 20 faces and 30 edges — that contain varying angles.
The large-scale sculptures are lined with transparent mirrors, creating an illusion of infinite space.
Famed Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s piece is more straight forward.
He created a towering, multi-level chandelier filled with exquisite artificial crystals representing excessive and unbridled extravagance.
For an art museum called Crystal Bridges, located in the only state with large scale mining of quartz crystal, such an exhibit only makes sense.
Museum Director Rod Bigelow relates that the museum owes its name to Crystal Spring and the bridge-like structures that span ponds fed by it. He notes that the exhibit also allows the museum to focus on an element with a strong connection to the state.
Exhibit narrative boards explain that crystals were first mined in Arkansas in the 1850s with commercial mining beginning in 1904. Mount Ida, near Hot Springs, proved to be a quality source for the crystal oscillator industry during World War II, leading it to now being known as the Quartz Capital of the World.
In 1967, quartz crystal was named the official state mineral, and the mining of it continues today, drawing visitors to dig for unlimited quantities and sizes of crystals for a fee.
The mammoth Holy Grail specimen in the exhibit is considered the mother of Arkansas crystals. It took about two weeks to excavate from the Zigras Mine in Blue Springs, Arkansas.
The exhibit runs through Jan. 6, and admission is $12 for nonmembers. It’s free for members, veterans and youths younger than 18.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments atmpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.