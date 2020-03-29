I’m an extrovert who never met a stranger. I can make a new best friend while standing in the check-out line at the grocery store.
Suffice it to say, coronavirus-related social distancing is a bit of a hurdle for me. I’m having to take it one day at a time. I can’t chew on the idea of long-term social deprivation or I’ll never make it through.
Considering that arts and culture are a large part of my social life, I had an egad response as I began hearing of all the plays and dance performances, concerts and exhibit openings that are being postponed or cancelled. Like so many people, I wondered where I was going to get my fix.
Thank goodness arts and cultural institutions and more than a few musicians have recognized the importance of keeping our needs fed during our social isolation. They’re stepping to the plate by offering virtual tours of museums and cultural sites and they’re streaming their performances.
It’s not as if we didn’t have virtual experiences or streaming portals previously. But some institutions have expanded those types of offerings in support of social distancing. They’ve temporarily shut their doors, but they’re trying to remain connected to their audiences. They’re also helping save performances and exhibits that have been in preparation for months. They want their artists and performers to have an audience, even if it’s an electronic one.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and its satellite museum, The Momentary, both at Bentonville, Ark., are among those that are directing patrons to online experiences while they’re temporarily closed.
Among the Momentary’s online offerings is its Spotify Playlist, where you can listen to its performers you may have missed previously or get a taste of coming performances, once the museum re-opens. The playlist includes rock, jazz, bluegrass, Icelandic pop, and more.
But the Crystal Bridges “Stay in Touch with Us” web page has much more to offer. When I first explored its videos and links, I kept myself occupied for more than two hours. There are virtual 3D examinations of artworks, and a virtual tour of one of its galleries with curatorial staff discussing how and why the gallery was designed as it was. Through a YouTube link, you can explore past exhibits, like George W. Bush’s “Portraits of Courage.”
There is also a link to eMuseum, where its entire collection can be browsed.
For visual art aficionados the eMuseum site is a must visit during these days of social isolation. It provides a virtual tour of the collections of 72 art institutions across America. There are 1.8 million objects in its database.
Because the eMuseum site does not list museums in its network, it’s easiest to first go to emuseum.net for a listing of participants. Museums links will then take you to eMuseum.org for viewing of their collections.
A more comprehensive site is Google Arts and Culture, www.artsandculture.google.com, which has content from 1,200 international museums and archives. It allows you to step into the world’s greatest opera houses, discover Italy’s cultural heritage or see the hidden worlds of America’s national parks, the pyramids of Egypt or the ruins of Machu Picchu. You can explore what’s going on in the clothing, food or pop cultures, or take part in a collective poem. There’s very little in arts and culture that you can’t find on the site.
Of use for theater lovers is www.broadwayworld.com or www.playbill.com, the go-to sources for Broadway and Off Broadway productions with video and performer interviews.
Playbill is providing twice daily online charity shows featuring stage stars who are singing and performing live from their homes. These are fundraisers for The Actor’s Fund to provide services for actors dealing with COVID-19 and its financial consequences. BroadwayWorld is also offering Living Room Concerts, though not in connection with The Actor’s Fund.
The Metropolitan Opera of New York City is the only performance site with full productions. When the opera company’s stage went dark in response to social distancing, the company launched free streaming of encore performances from the past 14 years. For a schedule of performances, which begin at 6:30 p.m. CT daily and are available for 23 hours, go to www.metopera.org.
Thousands of hours of live music are available through streaming portals, but of interest are the Quarantine Concerts, in which global artists who are part of the #TogetherAtHome campaign perform live concerts at their homes via their Instagram pages. You can check out which artists are part of the movement by following @glblctzn. It includes such notables as Chris Martin of Coldplay, John Legend, Common, Hozier, Garth Brooks, and many more.
If you’re wanting a concert, plus a chat with performers, try StageIt, where songwriters, bands and solo musicians present concerts from their homes. Shows are always in real time, so they aren’t archived. Visitors of the online concert venue must purchase a virtual ticket with the artists deciding what to charge and when to play. For a schedule, see www.StageIt.com.
While these can offer a fix for our arts and cultural needs, they’re also a temporary escape from the stress and uncertainty of this pandemic. Stay safe and sane, folks. And wash your hands.
