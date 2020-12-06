As the coronavirus pandemic trudges on, I’m hearing more artists talk of waning creative motivation.
It’s not surprising. As weeks have turned into months with no clear end in sight for the pandemic, it’s no wonder that the weariness and isolation of it have doused our motivation for many activities.
Any psychologist would agree that living in an ongoing, tumultuous situation like a pandemic can cause apathy, fueled by powerful emotions. There’s the fear of whether we’ll contract the virus and be among those who die from it or that it might affect loved ones likewise. There’s the anxieties of how it may affect our jobs and finances, how long it will be before we can have a social life again, or how life will be changed by the pandemic.
On top of this is the unsettling lack of normalcy in our lives and a constant bombardment of negative news about the pandemic. No wonder we feel depressed and lacking in motivation.
When the pandemic first landed in the U.S. and we had no guess of how long it would be with us, I felt no decline in my creative drive. I saw it as an opportunity to build my handmade jewelry inventory for galleries and the scheduled fall festivals and holiday sales. At that time, I never suspected that it would be with us through the fall and beyond.
But as the months wore on and I began settling into my new, surreal life, devoid of real reasons to create, I began feeling a loss of motivation. Why create when the fall festivals were being cancelled and sales in galleries were ebbing? It all seemed futile.
It wasn’t until recently that I realized this COVID-induced lack of motivation is not unlike creative block. Sometimes, creativity stalls. We simply can’t channel our internal inspiration, often because of underlying issues — depression, financial strain, illness, maybe a lost relationship. It figures, then, that all the emotional baggage that comes with this pandemic could trigger creative block.
I was able to recharge my lost motivation when I began viewing it as creative block rather than another piece of my life victimized by the pandemic.
After 30 years in the writing business, I’ve experienced creative block plenty of times and I’ve learned that I can manage it. I recognize it as part of the creative process, and I know it will pass. I also know that it effects virtually every artist, regardless of the medium. Plenty of the artistic greats — from F. Scott Fitzgerald and Herman Melville to Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet — have claimed to have struggled with it. But they always conquered it.
I’ve had artists ask how I’ve dealt with creative stalls and I’ve told them the same thing I would tell them now as we struggle with lost motivation from the pandemic. Keep creating. Do it every day, no matter how much of a struggle it is. Keep working to the conclusion, even if it takes longer than usual and it isn’t your best work; at least you’re moving forward and creating.
The problem is getting the motivation jump started. For me, facing the disgust of editors for missing a deadline has always been sufficient for getting me motivated. Aside from the stare of a deadline, there are other approaches that can set a spark to the creative fires.
I’ve heard of some artists who use a change of routine to revive their creativity. They may move around their workspace or work at differing times of the day. Recently, an artist told me that when she lost motivation for pursuing her primary medium, she started working in another medium. It recharged her and she was soon back to her preferred medium. Yet another artist told me that when she has creative block, she chooses one thing she loves to do in her medium and works on it daily, each day trying something new with it. Eventually, it rekindles her creative fires.
If we view our creativity as a form of freedom, the ability to transform inspiration into something tangible with no limitations, then it can serve as a bulwark to the restrictions of a pandemic. During a time when our freedoms are limited by a virus, creativity is an opportunity to feel completely free.
Creativity is also a way to feed the soul. If art is what settles our tired and troubled souls, then we must lean on it for psychological and emotional survival during one of the most trying times in our history. It is a constant that offers some normalcy in our life. It gives our days a purpose, a respite from the drudgery of a pandemic with no end in sight. We should consider our creativity to be a salve for our fears, anxieties and lack of motivation, not a hurdle they create under a pandemic.
Keep creating. Never quit.
