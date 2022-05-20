Downtown districts across America are seeing a resurgence after decades of withering as businesses moved to outlying commercial zones. Joplin’s downtown is no different.
It was the advent of our interstate highway system that signaled the death knell for downtown districts everywhere. Businesses began moving to city arteries that connected with the interstates, and soon those became commercial strips packed with malls, shopping centers, restaurants and bars, movie theaters and event centers. Think of Joplin’s Range Line, starting in the late 1960s.
Gradually, though, all of that has shifted. The hearts of communities — their downtowns — have begun to beat again as those commercial strips have become overly packed with chain businesses and insane traffic congestion. That knot of commercialism has led local business owners to locate in downtown districts, where there’s a slower pace and more visibility that allows them to establish an identity. At the same time, they help a downtown district better reflect the community character.
Joplin has followed suit with this trend, and there is no denying that the arts have contributed to it.
The comeback of our downtown district was nudged about 15 years ago when well over 1,000 people would pack Main Street for our original monthly art walks. Restaurants and bars reaped the benefits, demonstrating to other local businesses that there was a profit to be made downtown. Gradually, empty buildings have been taken over by a variety of businesses or transformed into residential lofts.
No doubt, the opening of the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex this fall will help solidify our downtown as the go-to place for arts and entertainment and unique shopping, eating, drinking and living experiences.
It’s only natural that designation of a Downtown Arts District should be a part of that, a way to market not just the arts, but the businesses that make up the downtown area. The city council gave the nod such a district as a marketing tool three years ago after local businesswoman and arts leader Linda Teeter pitched the concept as a way of embracing our reputation as an art community and promoting the downtown as a tourist destination.
The district that Teeter has been feverishly working on since then encompasses 56 blocks from B Street south to 12th Street and from Wall Avenue east to Pennsylvania Avenue.
After city council endorsement, Teeter began formally developing the arts district by forming an oversight board and gaining state designation as a nonprofit organization, allowing donations to the district to be tax-deductible. Because the city pledged no money toward the district, Teeter and her board have had to rely on contributions and $40 membership fees to pay for expenses of forming and marketing of the district. To date, 67 businesses have become members — stakeholders as Teeter refers to them.
The district has been registered with such online charitable giving platforms as Amazon Smile, the PayPal Giving Fund and GuideStar Network for Good, which have brought in about $2,000 in designated giving for the arts district.
Teeter considered signage for the district to be a priority from the beginning. It began with the unveiling of a welcome mural in 2020 on the exterior of Covert Electric Supply at the district’s northern entrance at B and Main streets. It was followed last year by a painted sign recognizing the district and hanging at Wayne Heath Barbershop at the southern end of the district at 12th and Main streets. Fundraising for additional murals and signage is continuing.
In the meantime, maps of the district have been developed and distributed to businesses and hotels throughout town. The maps list the locations of the district’s key arts businesses and nonprofits, murals and parks, eateries and bars, and retail and service businesses. They also offer directions toward nearby neighborhood districts, such as Murphysburg and East Town.
The most recent project Teeter has led on behalf of the arts district has been work to refresh gardens and restore other elements of Spiva Park at Fourth and Main streets, the heart of the district. The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department has been working cooperatively with Teeter to improve the park, which honors local arts supporter and philanthropist George A. Spiva. He had the park constructed in 1966 and donated it to the city. A bronze sculpture of him, seated on a bench, is in the park.
Last week, a battalion of volunteers from businesses, along with Spiva’s grandson, Scott Cragin, converged on the park to clean and redesign flowerbeds and plant new flowers and shrubs. The project will also include installation of a sign bearing the name of the park, along with an iris sculpture provided by the Spiva family. The iris is the city’s official flower, and it was George Spiva’s favorite flower.
Some of the park’s features, such as a statue of a miner and a fountain that features cherub sprays surrounded by brickwork will be evaluated for needed repairs.
A large part of Teeter’s work in development of the arts district has been forging of community relationships to bring attention to the downtown, promote more activities there, and attract more tourists.
“Tourism is very much needed to grow business income and get people on the sidewalks,” she says. “This arts district is one more outlet for businesses to let people know they’re here.”
