Emlyn Johnson is narrowly escaping the headaches of running a nonprofit arts organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As area COVID-19 cases began declining with increased vaccination rates, Johnson stepped in as interim director of Pro Musica, our local chamber music presenter. It was just when the nonprofit organization was resuming live concerts after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.
Her first concert as interim director was a performance by Boston Brass in May. It was Pro Musica’s second, post-pandemic live concert and Johnson found the audience enthusiastic about the return of live classical music and engaging with one another and the performers.
“People are really excited to be back out there,” she says. “It’s been exciting to return to live music. I think it’s a time of opportunity for connecting with our community.”
Johnson replaced Jay Gilman who moved to a new job in Kansas City after serving several months as director during the pandemic. While Gilman’s new position is full time, a key change from the part-time job with Pro Musica, it’s understandable if the struggles of the pandemic played a part in his decision to move.
During the pandemic, Pro Musica’s concerts and community outreach programs had been put on hold. Its board had veered from presenting virtual concerts because it considered that chamber music should be presented live in intimate settings. It was also concerned about whether its typical venues — generally, churches, schools, or local colleges — could comply with the city’s COVID-19-prevention guidelines on social distancing and sanitizing for large gatherings. It canceled the last two concerts of its 40th season after the pandemic showed little hope of abating.
As the pandemic dragged on, the nonprofit had only two choices: continue scrapping its concerts or innovate. Gilman and the board decided on the latter. His lone opportunity for new program development during his time here was “Overtures of Hope,” a concert series aimed at lifting-up healthcare workers and marginalized populations affected by the pandemic. It included performances at Mercy Hospital and Lafayette House, a local women’s shelter.
The concerts — arranged for social distancing and with virus testing of musicians — featured Opus 76 Quartet, a string ensemble out of Kanas City.
Coincidentally, Johnson’s husband, Dan Ketter, a celloist, was a substitute performer with Opus 76. He got to know Gilman and began familiarizing him the American Wild Ensemble, a group he and Johnson perform with. She is a flutist.
Johnson and her husband formed American Wild Ensemble in 2016 to provide performances that celebrated the centennial of U.S. National Park Service. Since then, the septet has been performing concerts that celebrate outdoor spaces and American history and related topics. It will perform in August in Joplin as the closing concert for the current Pro Musica schedule. Details will be announced later.
Through the American Wild Ensemble, Gilman came to know Johnson and her background, suggesting that she would be a good fit as his temporary replacement. The board agreed.
Johnson’s history in music dates to childhood when she played piano and flute. She received bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in music performance from the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester in New York. She earned her master’s degree in performance from the University of Michigan.
While music performance was her concentration, she began developing an interest in the administrative side of performing, of connecting musicians with audiences and developing community outreach. Formation of the American Wild Ensemble is an example.
Three years ago, Johnson and her husband, a native of Missouri, moved from New York to Springfield, where she teaches music at Missouri State University. She travels between Springfield and Joplin to handle her duties as Pro Musica interim director.
Her duties will continue at least through Aug. 31. The Pro Musica board president, Lori Marble, says the board considers Johnson’s current period with the organization to simply be an opportunity to get to know one another, the organization’s operations and the community before determining whether it will be a permanent position for her.
In the meantime, Johnson is working on winding down the current year’s performance schedule, which included a Brubeck Brothers Quartet jazz performance during this month’s Downtown Third Thursday event and the August performance by the American Wild Ensemble. She’ll also be firming up details of the 2021-2022 performance schedule, which will be announced soon. The organization was recently awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its concerts and programming for the coming year.
Johnson is also working on resuming the organization’s school outreach program, in which chamber groups perform and provide education on classical music to area fifth graders, and they provide a masterclass for music students at Missouri Southern State University.
Also resuming after the pandemic will be its general community outreach through such programming as “Bach-A-Bye-Baby,” a collaboration with the Joplin Public Library, in which a performance is given to preschool children and their caregivers.
Johnson seems like a good fit for her position, considering her education and her performance background, coupled with her experience in community outreach. Marble, the board president, has praised her in those areas, as well as in her personality. Indeed, Johnson is very warm and personable, which can go a long way in easily warming into our community. We could regret it if we didn’t try to keep her here as the permanent director. Welcome, Emlyn.
